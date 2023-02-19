How to Watch Iowa vs. Northwestern on TV or Live Stream - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Northwestern Wildcats (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Iowa vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes are shooting 45.8% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 40.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- Iowa has put together a 15-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 174th.
- The Hawkeyes' 81 points per game are 19.1 more points than the 61.9 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- Iowa has an 8-2 record when giving up fewer than 68 points.
Iowa Home & Away Comparison
- Iowa scores 89.2 points per game at home, and 70.9 away.
- At home, the Hawkeyes give up 73.7 points per game. On the road, they concede 72.5.
- Iowa makes more 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than on the road (6.9). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than on the road (32.7%).
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 87-73
|Mackey Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Minnesota
|W 68-56
|Williams Arena
|2/16/2023
|Ohio State
|W 92-75
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|2/22/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|2/25/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.