How to Watch the Iowa State vs. Baylor Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Baylor Bears (16-9) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (16-7) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Ferrell Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
Iowa State vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison
- The Cyclones score 12.7 more points per game (74.9) than the Bears give up (62.2).
- When Iowa State allows fewer than 73.6 points, it is 13-4.
- Iowa State is 16-4 when it scores more than 62.2 points.
- The 73.6 points per game the Bears record are 10.7 more points than the Cyclones allow (62.9).
- When Baylor scores more than 62.9 points, it is 15-6.
- Baylor's record is 16-4 when it gives up fewer than 74.9 points.
- This year the Bears are shooting 43.9% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Cyclones give up.
- The Cyclones' 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is 4.6 higher than the Bears have conceded.
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|Baylor
|L 76-70
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 73-60
|WVU Coliseum
|2/13/2023
|Texas
|W 66-61
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
|2/22/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|2/25/2023
|TCU
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
