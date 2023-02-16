Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Washington Wizards at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game, a 124-121 win versus the Mavericks, Gobert tallied 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Let's look at Gobert's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.2 13.1 Rebounds 10.5 11.4 11.3 Assists -- 0.9 1.2 PRA 25.5 25.5 25.6 PR 24.5 24.6 24.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Rudy Gobert's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Wizards

Gobert has taken 7.4 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 6.9% and 9.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Gobert's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.5 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average the most possessions per game with 103.9.

Defensively, the Wizards are 16th in the NBA, giving up 113.5 points per game.

The Wizards give up 42.8 rebounds per contest, ranking 11th in the league.

The Wizards give up 23.9 assists per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2022 29 19 7 0 0 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Gobert or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.