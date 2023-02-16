How to Watch Iowa vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning run when taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Iowa vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- Iowa has a 14-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes are the 57th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes rank 32nd.
- The Hawkeyes record 12.8 more points per game (80.6) than the Buckeyes give up (67.8).
- When Iowa puts up more than 67.8 points, it is 16-5.
Iowa Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Iowa has played better in home games this year, averaging 89 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game in road games.
- At home, the Hawkeyes are allowing 1.1 more points per game (73.6) than away from home (72.5).
- In home games, Iowa is sinking 2.5 more threes per game (9.4) than away from home (6.9). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to on the road (32.7%).
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|Illinois
|W 81-79
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/9/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 87-73
|Mackey Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Minnesota
|W 68-56
|Williams Arena
|2/16/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|2/22/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.