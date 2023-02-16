The Iowa Hawkeyes (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning run when taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Iowa vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN2

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

Iowa has a 14-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are the 57th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes rank 32nd.

The Hawkeyes record 12.8 more points per game (80.6) than the Buckeyes give up (67.8).

When Iowa puts up more than 67.8 points, it is 16-5.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Iowa has played better in home games this year, averaging 89 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game in road games.

At home, the Hawkeyes are allowing 1.1 more points per game (73.6) than away from home (72.5).

In home games, Iowa is sinking 2.5 more threes per game (9.4) than away from home (6.9). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to on the road (32.7%).

Iowa Schedule