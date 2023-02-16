Thursday's game at Knapp Center has the Drake Bulldogs (14-8) going head to head against the Bradley Braves (3-22) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-56 win as our model heavily favors Drake.

The Bulldogs dropped their last matchup 64-52 against UIC on Sunday.

Drake vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Drake vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 78, Bradley 56

Drake Schedule Analysis

Against the South Dakota Coyotes, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Bulldogs registered their signature win of the season on December 6, an 83-54 road victory.

The Bulldogs have five losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.

Drake 2022-23 Best Wins

80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 29) on November 19

94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 44) on January 6

87-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 26

80-67 at home over Murray State (No. 107) on January 8

80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 108) on November 7

Drake Performance Insights