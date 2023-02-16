Drake vs. Bradley Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game at Knapp Center has the Drake Bulldogs (14-8) going head to head against the Bradley Braves (3-22) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-56 win as our model heavily favors Drake.
The Bulldogs dropped their last matchup 64-52 against UIC on Sunday.
Drake vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Drake vs. Bradley Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 78, Bradley 56
Drake Schedule Analysis
- Against the South Dakota Coyotes, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Bulldogs registered their signature win of the season on December 6, an 83-54 road victory.
- The Bulldogs have five losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.
Drake 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 29) on November 19
- 94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 44) on January 6
- 87-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 26
- 80-67 at home over Murray State (No. 107) on January 8
- 80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 108) on November 7
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Drake Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs' +270 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.5 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while allowing 65.2 per contest (210th in college basketball).
- In conference tilts, Drake tallies fewer points per game (74.1) than its overall average (77.5).
- The Bulldogs post 81 points per game in home games, compared to 71.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.
- In home games, Drake is ceding 1.2 fewer points per game (63.1) than when playing on the road (64.3).
- The Bulldogs have been scoring 70 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's significantly lower than the 77.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.