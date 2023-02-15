How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Drake on TV or Live Stream - February 15
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Drake Bulldogs (21-6, 12-4 MVC) will look to extend a five-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Northern Iowa Panthers (12-14, 8-8 MVC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at McLeod Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Iowa vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
Northern Iowa Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- In games Northern Iowa shoots better than 40.6% from the field, it is 12-9 overall.
- The Panthers are the 278th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 63rd.
- The 70.1 points per game the Panthers put up are 5.1 more points than the Bulldogs give up (65).
- Northern Iowa is 10-9 when scoring more than 65 points.
Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Northern Iowa has fared better when playing at home this year, scoring 71.4 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game when playing on the road.
- The Panthers are giving up 66.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.8 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (72.1).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Northern Iowa has played better at home this season, sinking 7.9 treys per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 31.6% three-point percentage in away games.
Northern Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|Bradley
|L 77-69
|McLeod Center
|2/8/2023
|@ Evansville
|L 71-59
|Ford Center
|2/11/2023
|Indiana State
|L 80-62
|McLeod Center
|2/15/2023
|Drake
|-
|McLeod Center
|2/18/2023
|@ Missouri State
|-
|JQH Arena
|2/22/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|SIU Arena
