Iowa vs. Wisconsin Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (20-5) and the Wisconsin Badgers (8-18) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-55 and heavily favors Iowa to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on February 15.
The Hawkeyes took care of business in their most recent game 111-57 against Rutgers on Sunday.
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 84, Wisconsin 55
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Hawkeyes' signature win of the season came in a 96-82 victory versus the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins on February 2.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hawkeyes are 5-4 (.556%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Iowa is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.
- The Hawkeyes have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 21/AP Poll)) on December 7
- 94-85 on the road over Michigan (No. 12/AP Poll)) on January 7
- 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 13/AP Poll)) on January 23
- 80-76 at home over Nebraska (No. 29) on January 28
- 73-62 at home over Belmont (No. 44) on November 20
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes outscore opponents by 17.8 points per game (scoring 88.5 points per game to rank first in college basketball while giving up 70.7 per contest to rank 317th in college basketball) and have a +446 scoring differential overall.
- With 91.4 points per game in Big Ten contests, Iowa is posting 2.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (88.5 PPG).
- The Hawkeyes are scoring 90.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 88.6 points per contest.
- Iowa is giving up 65.4 points per game this year at home, which is 13.2 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (78.6).
- The Hawkeyes' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 92.2 points per contest compared to the 88.5 they've averaged this year.
