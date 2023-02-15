Wednesday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (20-5) and the Wisconsin Badgers (8-18) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-55 and heavily favors Iowa to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on February 15.

The Hawkeyes took care of business in their most recent game 111-57 against Rutgers on Sunday.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 84, Wisconsin 55

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes' signature win of the season came in a 96-82 victory versus the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins on February 2.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hawkeyes are 5-4 (.556%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Iowa is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

The Hawkeyes have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 21/AP Poll)) on December 7

94-85 on the road over Michigan (No. 12/AP Poll)) on January 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 13/AP Poll)) on January 23

80-76 at home over Nebraska (No. 29) on January 28

73-62 at home over Belmont (No. 44) on November 20

Iowa Performance Insights