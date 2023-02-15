The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (17-8, 6-6 Big 12) will be trying to break a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (16-8, 7-5 Big 12) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Iowa State vs. TCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPNU

Iowa State Stats Insights

The Cyclones make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

Iowa State is 15-3 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Cyclones are the 232nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 90th.

The Cyclones score just 3.3 more points per game (70.1) than the Horned Frogs give up (66.8).

Iowa State is 14-2 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison

Iowa State is averaging 74.1 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is averaging 64.5 points per contest.

The Cyclones are surrendering 54.5 points per game this year at home, which is 15.4 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (69.9).

Iowa State is averaging 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 37% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.9 more threes and 5.3% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (5.6 threes per game, 31.7% three-point percentage).

