The TCU Horned Frogs (17-8, 6-6 Big 12) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Iowa State Cyclones (16-8, 7-5 Big 12) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. TCU matchup.

Iowa State vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Iowa State vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline TCU Moneyline
BetMGM Iowa State (-4.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Iowa State (-4) 134 -175 +150 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Iowa State (-4.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Iowa State vs. TCU Betting Trends

  • Iowa State has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
  • A total of nine out of the Cyclones' 24 games this season have hit the over.
  • TCU has covered 13 times in 25 matchups with a spread this season.
  • A total of 14 Horned Frogs games this year have hit the over.

Iowa State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3000
  • Sportsbooks rate Iowa State considerably higher (13th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (21st-best).
  • The Cyclones have experienced the 27th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +20000 at the start of the season to +3000.
  • Iowa State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.

