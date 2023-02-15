Tytan Anderson and Tucker DeVries are two players to watch when the Northern Iowa Panthers (12-14, 8-8 MVC) and the Drake Bulldogs (21-6, 12-4 MVC) go head to head at McLeod Center on Wednesday. Tip-off is slated for 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Drake vs. Northern Iowa

Game Day: Wednesday, February 15

Wednesday, February 15 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: McLeod Center

McLeod Center Location: Cedar Falls, Iowa

TV: ESPN+

Drake's Last Game

In its previous game, Drake topped the Southern Illinois on Saturday, 82-59. Roman Penn scored a team-high 21 points (and added eight assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Roman Penn 21 5 8 1 0 1 Tucker DeVries 15 3 3 1 0 2 D.J. Wilkins 12 2 1 1 0 4

Drake Players to Watch

DeVries leads the Bulldogs in scoring (19.5 points per game) and assists (1.8), and produces 6.0 rebounds. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Penn leads the Bulldogs in assists (5.3 per game), and posts 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Garrett Sturtz gives the Bulldogs 9.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Darnell Brodie is No. 1 on the Bulldogs in rebounding (7.1 per game), and posts 9.0 points and 1.2 assists. He also puts up 0.3 steals and 1.0 block.

D.J. Wilkins is putting up 8.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 37.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.

