Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 13
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Mavericks (31-27) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (30-29) as 6.5-point favorites on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSNX.
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, February 13, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSNX
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mavericks 117 - Timberwolves 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks
- Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 6.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (233)
- The Timberwolves (27-30-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.2% of the time, 9.6% more often than the Mavericks (21-34-3) this year.
- Dallas (4-13-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (22.2%) than Minnesota (2-5) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (28.6%).
- Dallas' games have gone over the total 55.2% of the time this season (32 out of 58), which is more often than Minnesota's games have (27 out of 59).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Mavericks are 25-14, while the Timberwolves are 14-16 as moneyline underdogs.
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- Offensively Minnesota is the 10th-ranked team in the NBA (115.7 points per game). Defensively it is 19th (115.7 points conceded per game).
- With 25.5 assists per game, the Timberwolves are 11th in the NBA.
- Beyond the arc, the Timberwolves are 15th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.0). They are 16th in 3-point percentage at 35.8%.
- Minnesota takes 38.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 61.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.1% of Minnesota's buckets are 3-pointers, and 71.9% are 2-pointers.
