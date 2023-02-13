How to Watch the Iowa State vs. Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 13
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:14 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Texas Longhorns (20-6) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Iowa State Cyclones (15-7) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN
Iowa State vs. Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Longhorns' 76.2 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 63 the Cyclones give up.
- Texas is 20-4 when giving up fewer than 75.3 points.
- Texas is 19-4 when it scores more than 63 points.
- The Cyclones average 16.8 more points per game (75.3) than the Longhorns allow (58.5).
- Iowa State is 15-5 when scoring more than 58.5 points.
- Iowa State's record is 13-5 when it gives up fewer than 76.2 points.
- The Cyclones are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Longhorns allow to opponents (38.3%).
- The Longhorns make 45.7% of their shots from the field, 7.9% higher than the Cyclones' defensive field-goal percentage.
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/1/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 78-77
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/4/2023
|Baylor
|L 76-70
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 73-60
|WVU Coliseum
|2/13/2023
|Texas
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
|2/22/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
