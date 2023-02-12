Drake vs. UIC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Drake Bulldogs (14-7) versus the UIC Flames (13-11) at Credit Union 1 Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-54 in favor of Drake, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.
In their last game on Friday, the Bulldogs earned a 71-54 win over Valparaiso.
Drake vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
Drake vs. UIC Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 77, UIC 54
Drake Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs' best win of the season came in an 83-54 victory on December 6 over the South Dakota Coyotes, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 17) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulldogs are 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.
Drake 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 29) on November 19
- 94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 44) on January 6
- 87-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 26
- 80-67 at home over Murray State (No. 107) on January 8
- 80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 108) on November 7
Drake Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs' +282 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.7 points per game (17th in college basketball) while allowing 65.2 per contest (210th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Drake is putting up fewer points (75.8 per game) than it is overall (78.7) in 2022-23.
- At home the Bulldogs are putting up 81.0 points per game, 7.4 more than they are averaging away (73.6).
- In 2022-23 Drake is allowing 1.2 fewer points per game at home (63.1) than on the road (64.3).
- The Bulldogs have performed worse offensively in their last 10 games, averaging 72.8 points per contest, 5.9 fewer points their than season average of 78.7.
