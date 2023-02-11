Saturday's game that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (15-6) versus the West Virginia Mountaineers (14-8) at WVU Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa State. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Cyclones' last game on Saturday ended in a 76-70 loss to Baylor.

Iowa State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Iowa State vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 73, West Virginia 63

Iowa State Schedule Analysis

The Cyclones' best win of the season came in an 86-78 victory on January 28 against the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30) in our computer rankings.

The Cyclones have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (six).

Iowa State has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (six).

Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins

64-50 at home over Kansas (No. 36) on January 21

67-56 at home over Kansas State (No. 42) on January 11

74-62 over Villanova (No. 51) on December 18

88-85 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 56) on November 16

70-50 at home over West Virginia (No. 68) on January 4

Iowa State Performance Insights