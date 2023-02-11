The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-8) will be trying to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (15-6) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It will air at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iowa State vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison

  • The Cyclones average 15.6 more points per game (76) than the Mountaineers give up (60.4).
  • Iowa State is 12-0 when giving up fewer than 66.8 points.
  • Iowa State is 15-4 when it scores more than 60.4 points.
  • The Mountaineers average only 4.3 more points per game (66.8) than the Cyclones allow (62.5).
  • West Virginia is 12-3 when scoring more than 62.5 points.
  • West Virginia has a 14-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 76 points.
  • The Mountaineers are making 34.9% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Cyclones concede to opponents (37.7%).
  • The Cyclones shoot 42.6% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Mountaineers allow.

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/28/2023 Oklahoma W 86-78 James H. Hilton Coliseum
2/1/2023 @ Kansas State L 78-77 Bramlage Coliseum
2/4/2023 Baylor L 76-70 James H. Hilton Coliseum
2/11/2023 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum
2/13/2023 Texas - James H. Hilton Coliseum
2/18/2023 @ Baylor - Ferrell Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.