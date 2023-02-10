Northern Iowa vs. UIC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 10
Friday's game at Credit Union 1 Arena has the Northern Iowa Panthers (15-6) matching up with the UIC Flames (13-10) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 10). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 76-48 victory for heavily favored Northern Iowa.
The Panthers enter this game after a 91-51 win against Indiana State on Sunday.
Northern Iowa vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
Northern Iowa vs. UIC Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Iowa 76, UIC 48
Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis
- On November 24, the Panthers registered their best win of the season, an 82-60 victory over the Tulane Green Wave, a top 100 team (No. 62), according to our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Panthers are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most defeats.
- Northern Iowa has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).
Northern Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-62 over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on November 25
- 94-81 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 28
- 49-47 at home over Drake (No. 88) on February 1
- 70-69 on the road over Drake (No. 88) on January 11
- 81-54 at home over Murray State (No. 107) on January 6
Northern Iowa Performance Insights
- The Panthers' +192 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.9 points per game (41st in college basketball) while allowing 65.8 per outing (229th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Northern Iowa has put up 75.9 points per game in MVC play, and 74.9 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Panthers are averaging 0.8 fewer points per game at home (74.7) than away (75.5).
- At home, Northern Iowa allows 61.3 points per game. On the road, it gives up 73.1.
- The Panthers have performed better offensively over their last 10 games, putting up 75.4 points per contest, 0.5 more than their season average of 74.9.
