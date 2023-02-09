Iowa vs. Indiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game at Assembly Hall has the Indiana Hoosiers (22-1) matching up with the Iowa Hawkeyes (19-4) at 6:30 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 73-70 win for Indiana, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Hawkeyes' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 95-51 win against Penn State.
Iowa vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Iowa vs. Indiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 73, Iowa 72
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- When the Hawkeyes beat the Maryland Terrapins, the No. 10 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 96-82 on February 2, it was their season's signature victory.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hawkeyes are 5-3 (.625%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 11) on December 7
- 94-85 on the road over Michigan (No. 18) on January 7
- 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 24) on January 23
- 80-76 at home over Nebraska (No. 29) on January 28
- 73-62 at home over Belmont (No. 44) on November 20
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes have a +401 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.4 points per game. They're putting up 88.0 points per game, first in college basketball, and are allowing 70.6 per outing to rank 315th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Iowa has averaged 90.9 points per game in Big Ten play, and 88.0 overall.
- At home the Hawkeyes are putting up 88.7 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than they are averaging away (89.9).
- Iowa allows 66.0 points per game at home, and 77.5 away.
- The Hawkeyes are posting 90.2 points per game over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 88.0.
