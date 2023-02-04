Saturday's contest between the Bradley Braves (16-8, 9-4 MVC) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (12-11, 8-5 MVC) at McLeod Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with the Braves taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 4.

Based on our computer prediction, Northern Iowa projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup against Bradley. The total is currently listed at 134.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Northern Iowa vs. Bradley Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Where: Cedar Falls, Iowa

Venue: McLeod Center

Line: Bradley -2.5

Point Total: 134.5

Northern Iowa vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 69, Northern Iowa 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Iowa vs. Bradley

Pick ATS: Northern Iowa (+2.5)



Northern Iowa (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (134.5)



Both Bradley and Northern Iowa are 10-10-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Braves are 10-10-0 and the Panthers are 11-9-0. The two teams combine to score 142.5 points per game, eight more points than this matchup's total. Bradley is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 games, while Northern Iowa has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

The Panthers have put together a 10-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

The 30.2 rebounds per game Northern Iowa accumulates rank 275th in the country. Their opponents collect 30.

Northern Iowa connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (185th in college basketball), 1.5 fewer than its opponents.

Northern Iowa has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (131st in college basketball), 1.4 fewer than the 13 it forces (125th in college basketball).

