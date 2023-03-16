Currently, the Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) have the 25th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +6600 on the moneyline.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Iowa State and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

At 3:10 PM ET on Friday, March 17, the Cyclones match up with the Pittsburgh Panthers in the First Round. Iowa State is favored by 4.5 points (the over/under is set at 130.5).

Iowa State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +6600 25th Bet $100 to win $6600 Pre-Tournament +6600 25th Bet $100 to win $6600 Pre-New Year +10000 32nd Bet $100 to win $10000 Preseason +20000 55th Bet $100 to win $20000

Get the best new user offer at BetMGM using our link.

Iowa State Team Stats

Iowa State is outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game with a +182 scoring differential overall. It puts up 68.4 points per game (267th in college basketball) and allows 62.8 per contest (22nd in college basketball).

Iowa State has an 11-4 record in games it was listed as favorites, and an 8-9 record in games it was listed as underdogs.

While Iowa State has won only one game when favored by three points or fewer (1-1), it is 10-3 when favored by three or more points.

Iowa State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 9-10 | Q2 Record: 2-3 | Q3 Record: 2-0 | Q4 Record: 6-0

9-10 | 2-3 | 2-0 | 6-0 When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, Iowa State is 9-10 (.474%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories, but also tied for the 22nd-most defeats.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch the college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV.

Best Iowa State Players

The Cyclones' scoring leader is Jaren Holmes, who contributes 13.4 points per game.

Tamin Lipsey leads Iowa State with 4.5 assists per game and Caleb Grill paces the squad with 4.0 rebounds per matchup.

Gabe Kalscheur is the top three-point shooter for the Cyclones, knocking down 2.3 per contest.

Iowa State's steals leader is Lipsey, who collects 2.2 per game. Osun Osunniyi leads the team averaging 1.1 blocks a game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.