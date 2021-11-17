A Perfect Birth Story

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UnityPoint and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnityPoint, visit https://www.unitypoint.org/cedarrapids/maternity.aspx

After two traumatic births, Kari Lammer finally had her perfect birth story. The Dubuque mom of two, and husband Luke, welcomed Laura to their family on June 14. The couple’s road to delivering Laura was a thoughtful, deliberate and calculated plan. It was made possible they say thanks to the dedicated, supportive team of doctors and nurses at UnityPoint Health – Cedar Rapids.

“Our first child, Noah, was born via C-section. Anna, our second child, was a VBAC (vaginal birth after C-section),” said Kari. “During labor she receded from the birth canal and a vacuum was used to help get her out. Immediately after delivering I had complications.”

Kari had a uterine rupture. Recommendations vary on having another baby after a rupture. About two years after Anna’s birth, the Lammers drove to Cedar Rapids to meet with Stephen Pedron, MD, MBA, UnityPoint Clinic Maternal Fetal Medicine, to discuss the possibility of getting pregnant again and whether having another VBAC was possible. It was a second opinion for the couple after they were advised to have a C-section.

“Kari wanted what many women want and that is to fulfill the dream of a natural birthing experience,” explained Dr. Pedron. “You just can’t replace that. Once it’s been taken away from you, it’s traumatic. And to replace that, with a positive experience, I think helps to diminish some of the trauma and fulfill their dream. The Lammers were seeking something that was considered outside the box but we are always open to a thoughtful approach.”

“We learned that uterine ruptures are on a spectrum,” explained Luke. “Dr. Pedron provided clarity on the types of ruptures, the severity and the nature of them. Our conversations led us to a discussion of a vaginal birth plan for a third baby. If Kari’s rupture would have been one of the more severe cases it may not have been possible. Dr. Pedron was open to figuring out what proper medical care was needed when others were not.”

Shared Decision Making

“Dr. Pedron cared about what I wanted,” Kari said. “He was agreeable to a shared decision on how Laura would be born once we got pregnant. It wasn’t just a doctor saying to me, ‘this is how you’re going to have your baby and it’s going to happen to you.’ I wanted to be included in the conversations and make the decision along with a team. Luke and I found the supportive team we were looking for.”

Dr. Joy Olson from OB-GYN Associates agreed to work with Dr. Pedron and the Lammers and was open and accepting around the shared decision making.

“Having a vaginal birth was something Kari was interested in if it was reasonable,” Dr. Olson shared. “We met many times during her pregnancy. She had a number of ultrasounds to evaluate the uterus, to assess the area of prior rupture and the thickness of the C-section scar. We wanted to make sure throughout her pregnancy the uterus thickness remained adequate for a safe VBAC attempt. We agreed to not make any final decisions until we had all the information and then believed it was safe to proceed with a VBAC. We were partners in the decision-making.” “I never wanted to risk my life or the baby’s life,” explained Kari. “But I felt confident this was a safe option for us. We took it one day at a time.”

Patient-Centered Care

Both doctors recommended the Lammers deliver at St. Luke’s because of the experienced birth care team and because an obstetrics physician is in the hospital 24 hours every day and readily available to deal with any emergent situation. St. Luke’s NICU is also the area’s only Level III Maternal and Neonatal Center as determined by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

On the eve of Laura’s birth, Kari started having contractions. The couple headed to St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids – calling ahead to alert the team. She went into labor naturally at 38 weeks gestation (37-40 weeks is full-term). And just like they had hoped and planned, Kari delivered Laura naturally and most importantly safely, without any complications.

“I had a vision where I, as the birthing patient, was actually part of the team and didn’t have to fight to have a voice or choice in how I would deliver,” explained Kari. “My hope is that all patients can experience this collaborative, patient-centered care and actually know their hopes, wishes, dreams, desires do matter. It was very special.”

“It was perfection,” shared Luke. “I was confident it was going go well, but I didn’t expect it to go as perfectly as it did. Everyone was exceptional and we couldn’t say enough about how the team supported us and made our experience as amazing as it was.”

