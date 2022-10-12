NICU Stay Leads To “Happily Ever After”

From left Megan, Julian, Jason and Cameron Tuthill at the couple’s wedding in May. Photo credit: Tamara Hanson Photography

Sponsored - The Tuthills are finally living their “happily ever after.” There was a time last year when the Dubuque couple felt they weren’t going to see their happy ending. Megan’s pregnancy was extremely difficult.

“I had severe nausea and vomiting my entire pregnancy,” explained Megan. “I actually had my appendix removed when I was three months pregnant. Then I caught COVID at six months along. I had to get IV transfusions twice during my pregnancy because I was so dehydrated from vomiting. It was a miserable pregnancy.”

And Megan’s job as an elementary school teacher during a pandemic was stressful at times. False labor pains, also known as Braxton Hicks contractions, sent her to the hospital midway through her pregnancy.

“They sent me home and told me it was false labor,” shared Megan. “But when the pains started again two weeks later, I thought the same thing would happen. My husband, Jason, was in the basement with his son Cameron, and I told them I was going to the hospital to get checked, just to be safe. I figured I just had a bad stomach ache.”

Megan arrived at UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital in Dubuque. The birthing team quickly determined it wasn’t false labor Megan was experiencing this time, she was dilated two centimeters. At that point, Megan was 33 weeks pregnant. Over 39 weeks is considered full term.

“The team at Finley identified Megan was at high-risk to deliver a premature infant,” explained Krista Husemann, ARNP, St. Luke’s Neonatology. “The best way to ensure preterm infants benefit the most from neonatal care is to transfer the mother with the baby still in utero, if possible, to a hospital with a higher level of NICU care like St. Luke’s.”

St. Luke’s is the only hospital in the Cedar Rapids area designated as a Level III Maternal and Neonatal Center, as determined by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

“Our NICU outreach team works closely with other hospitals in Eastern Iowa to provide not only transfer services for infants as young as 22-23 weeks gestation, but also educational training to help ensure the best care for infants throughout the area,” said Husemann. “We also provide specialized training, for nurses and medical clinicians, at facilities that do not normally care for premature infants.”

“I called Jason, explained what was happening and told him I was going to St. Luke’s in an ambulance,” recalled Megan. “He drove our car and followed the ambulance. We didn’t know where the hospital was or anything about the doctors. It was my first child and there were a lot of new things at once. It was all pretty scary and crazy.”

Early Delivery

Once the Tuthills arrived at the hospital, St. Luke’s experienced birth care team surrounded the family with comfort and care.

“Everyone was so calm and reassuring,” recalled Megan. “The staff were all really great talking to us and explaining what was happening.”

Efforts were made to slow down Megan’s labor, but Julian had other plans. He was born about 24 hours after Megan arrived at St. Luke’s, on January 10, 2021, weighing just over four pounds.

“Julian was born at 33 weeks plus one day gestation after his mother went into preterm labor,” explained Maureen McCormick, PA, St. Luke’s Neonatology. “He had respiratory distress after delivery and was placed on CPAP to support his breathing. He received IV fluids and given antibiotics due to concern for possible infection. Infants born at that gestation are unable to eat by breast or bottle. They require IV nutrition and can eventually receive feedings by a nasal or oral gastric tube. Learning to eat by mouth is a difficult process for premature babies due to lack of energy and the need to learn coordination of their suck, swallow and breathe pattern.”

Life in the NICU

“I wasn’t able to see Julian right away, but Jason was able to follow him to the NICU after he was born,” said Megan. “The nurses were amazing and sweet. They really cared about me. I felt like I mattered, too, and it wasn’t all about the baby. Julian’s birth was a blur. He ended up staying in the NICU for 40 days. During that time, I was always bracing, waiting for something to be wrong but he just needed to learn how to eat, breathe and grow.”

“During his stay in the NICU, Julian received therapy from St. Luke’s physical and speech therapists to aid with movement, developmental outcome, and improved feedings,” said McCormick. “Our developmental care team worked to meet Julian’s comfort needs, to help him feel secure and develop normal sleep patterns, and to decrease stimulation to help him be healthy and grow appropriately.”

“We stayed at the Ronald McDonald House Family Room at St. Luke’s, which was so helpful since we live in Dubuque,” said Megan. “There were times during our lengthy stay I didn’t think we were ever going to leave the NICU. I appreciate everything that was done for us, but we were ready to go home.”

As Julian approaches his second birthday in January, Megan and Jason are grateful for his care at St. Luke’s. And that’s not the only thing the family is celebrating; the couple was married in May with both boys taking part in the wedding. The Tuthills’ bumpy beginning turned into “happily ever after,” thanks to the teams at St. Luke’s Birth Care and NICU.

Room Service

St. Luke’s offers new moms and their support person room service. It’s part of St. Luke’s commitment to providing easier, more personalized care. Room service allows patients to choose from a menu available in their rooms during room service hours and features a range of options. Those who deliver outside of those hours will have access to sack lunches and microwaveable food options at the Center.