NICU Care For Early Birth

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UnityPoint and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnityPoint, visit https://www.unitypoint.org/cedarrapids/maternity

In week 24 of her pregnancy, Chloey Wood thought she and her husband Austin had plenty of time to get ready for their baby to arrive, but baby Gabriella had other plans for her parents.

“I’m a kindergarten teacher, and I was getting ready for school one day and I started feeling sick and then I felt a gush,” recalled Chloey. “I was really scared, we’d had three miscarriages before her, and I just felt thankful and lucky to get to 24 weeks when this happened.”

The couple rushed to UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital’s ER in Waterloo, where they live. Doctors told her she was starting to dilate and, because Chloey was so early in her pregnancy, she needed to go to St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. An ambulance transported her to St. Luke’s.

“I knew they were making the right call in sending us to St. Luke’s,” shared Austin Wood. “They were sending Chloey to a higher level of care for her and our baby where they have the best equipment and people to care for them.”

St. Luke’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) ranks among the best hospitals in the world in providing care for very low birth weight babies (babies born weighing less than 3 lbs. 5oz.). St. Luke’s NICU team includes Cedar Rapids’ most experienced neonatologists and staff. St. Luke’s welcomes transfers from other hospitals to care for premature babies.

Eastern Iowa NICU Resource

“St. Luke’s has great partnerships among area hospitals,” said Krista Husemann, St. Luke’s neonatal nurse practitioner. “These partnerships are very important because it’s always more beneficial to transfer the pregnant mom to St. Luke’s rather than transferring a preterm baby.”

“When I arrived at St. Luke’s, I was dilated about two and a half centimeters,” said Chloey. “They told me I wasn’t going anywhere for a while and they would monitor me 24/7. They gave me medicines to try and stop or at least slow down my labor and told me I was officially on bed rest.”

“She was on bed rest at St. Luke’s for about a month,” explained Austin. “It was difficult because I would come from Waterloo to be with her, and she would have these episodes and sometimes I was trying to decide whether or not to leave to go to work or school because we weren’t sure what was going to happen.”

“Austin had been with me overnight and left to go to class and work,” explained Chloey. “I had just eaten lunch, and all of sudden I felt dizzy, the room started spinning and I was really warm. I pressed my call button, and when the nurse came in, she said, ‘you do not look good.’ My temperature was 101 and my blood pressure was skyrocketing. They told me to call Austin and tell him to return to St. Luke’s.”

Emergency C-Section

St. Luke’s Birth Care team decided to do an emergency C-section and started prepping Chloey for surgery. Austin made it to St. Luke’s just in time for his daughter’s birth. Gabriella was born about 12 weeks early on Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:05 p.m. She weighed two pounds, four ounces and was 14 ½ inches. St. Luke’s NICU team was standing by during her delivery and immediately transported her to the NICU.

“Gabby had had some initial respiratory distress, which is common for her age group,” explained Husemann. “She was placed on Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) after delivery and briefly required increased breathing support. Gabby remained on CPAP for about one month. Not only did we provide respiratory support to Gabby, but she also needed nutritional support and phototherapy for a couple of days in the first two weeks of life.”

“We couldn’t hold her for a few days, which was hard,” recalled Chloey. “Slowly we were able to do more for her. It was nice being able to be in the room with her. St. Luke’s team not only cared for her, but they made sure we were comfortable as well. The care was wonderful, and the Ronald McDonald Family Room at St. Luke’s was like an oasis. We could eat meals there and use the sleep room.”

Gabby was at St. Luke’s for three months. Most of her time was spent eating and growing. On May 10 she was finally able to go home, a belated Mother’s Day present for Chloey.

“There were times when I cried and thought we would never go home,” Chloey shared. “I want other parents in this position to know there is light at the end of the tunnel. Use all the great resources St. Luke’s NICU team offers. They know what they are talking about, they know what they are doing. They will help you and your little one. Gabby is a happy, healthy baby and is hitting all her appropriate milestones. We are thankful for all they did for us.”

Find out why three out of four moms choose St. Luke’s Birth Care to deliver their baby. Our experienced labor and delivery nurses and NICU team are ready to provide family-centered, expert care. To schedule your personal meeting and virtual tour of St. Luke’s Birth Care Center, call (319) 369-8129.