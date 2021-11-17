Mom Delivers Surprise Triplets

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UnityPoint and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnityPoint, visit https://www.unitypoint.org/cedarrapids/maternity.aspx

About seven weeks into her pregnancy, Jen Wright, 26, and her husband, Zach, 28, went to their doctor for a routine, prenatal ultrasound. The soon-to-be first-time parents were excited to see images of their baby but were shocked at what they saw. They were pregnant with not just one baby; they were having triplets.

“It was definitely a surprise for us,” Jen shared. “Multiples don’t run in either of our families, and we didn’t have any fertility assistance.”

Their obstetrician, Sunny Zhang, MD, OB-GYN Associates, was equally surprised. “We were so shocked when we discovered Jen was having triplets,” Dr. Zhang said. “In my 21 years working in this practice, I’ve only taken care of six triplet pregnancies. All of those moms had taken fertility medications. Jen had natural triplets.”

“For the most part, my pregnancy was pretty typical,” Jen described. “I had some nausea in the beginning, and we started out with monthly doctor appointments, then began going in every other week.”

“I told Jen and Zach to expect more frequent visits in order to closely monitor for potential complications related to triplet gestation,” Dr. Zhang explained. “Jen had a very positive attitude toward her triplet pregnancy. It put a lot of burden on her little body, but she was very fit going into the pregnancy. She coped with everything very well, including the many aches and pains that went along with her growing tummy, at three times the speed of a singleton pregnancy.”

More Experience at St. Luke’s

“When it came time to choose a hospital, I recommended they deliver at St. Luke’s,” Dr. Zhang continued. “It was because of the level of NICU care St. Luke’s can provide, since Jen had a high likelihood of delivering very early.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 60 percent of moms pregnant with multiples (twins, triplets or more), experience preterm labor – delivering at less than 37 weeks. For triplets, Dr. Zhang said it averages around 34 weeks. St. Luke’s is the only Level III Maternal and Neonatal Center in Cedar Rapids and the only facility in the area equipped to care for babies born earlier than 32 weeks and who weigh less than 3.3 pounds.

“St. Luke’s NICU is able to care for babies as little as 13 ounces,” said Dr. Zhang. “They have a neonatologist onsite 24/7, and their nursing staff, physicians and nurse practitioners are all very

experienced. They have won my full trust in the past 21 years. When patients are admitted for medical conditions that may need preterm delivery, we usually arrange a consultation so they are comfortable with the NICU and understand the level of care needed for preterm babies.”

St. Luke’s Level III facility is outfitted with special, smaller-size instruments for delivery. It also includes items such as incubators to help premature babies maintain appropriate body temperature; CPAP machines to help them breathe; and a special body-cooling device that reduces the risk of death or disability in infants who sustain brain injuries from lack of oxygen during birth. All this equipment means premature babies can stay in Cedar Rapids for their care. Jen and Zach’s triplets were able to do just that. Jen went into labor without induction at 32 weeks, which was a little earlier than Dr. Zhang had hoped.

“If possible, we try to slow down or stop preterm labor,” she said. “We want to give the babies as much time as possible to develop inside the uterus. However, after a certain point, labor cannot be stopped. Although some twins can be safely delivered vaginally, triplets are currently always delivered by C-section in the U.S.”

On April 25, Jen’s labor had progressed far enough that delivery became unavoidable. She welcomed her triplets at 32 weeks – a girl, Selah (4 lbs., 0.1 oz), and two boys, Asher (3 lbs., 13.7 oz) and Kepler (3 lbs., 14 oz). They were perfectly grown for their gestational age, but because of their premature condition, the triplets spent 19 days in St. Luke’s NICU. During that time, Jen and Zach spent nearly all their time at the hospital, with Jen pumping to provide supplemental breastmilk and nursing when possible. As new parents, they also had to learn about infant care.

Family-Centered Care

“St. Luke’s was so great,” Jen shared. “They really took care of not only the babies, but us. Everyone was always asking if we needed anything or needed help, and they were always checking in to see if I was OK – from breast feeding, to pumping and even learning how to take care of preemies.”

“Neither of us had much experience with kids, especially newborns,” Zach added. “St. Luke’s definitely helped make sure we knew what we were doing before the babies came home. They made a hard situation a lot better, and they made us feel like more than patients – like we were family.”

Home now, the Wright household is full of activity. Jen and Zach recently hired a nanny to help with childcare, and they are getting used to feedings, changings and naps, times three. They’re also looking forward to all the firsts for each of their children.

“It’ll be interesting to see who smiles first and talks first,” Jen said. “With triplets, there’s so much more to look forward to. Pretty soon, we’ll have them competing in crawling races.”

Jen and Zach Wright chose St. Luke’s to bring their children into the world because St. Luke’s is known for its experience and family-centered care. For more information about St. Luke’s Birth Center, to schedule a virtual tour or to pre-register for your stay, visit unitypoint.org/cedarrapids/maternity or call (319) 369-7264.