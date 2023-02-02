When Fatigue is Serious

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UnityPoint Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnityPoint Health, visit http://bit.ly/3JEiX8W.

In the spring of 2022, Brett Medema of Cedar Rapids started to become exhausted whenever he exerted himself during his usual exercises. He’s an avid biker who can normally bike up to 40 miles, but he was having difficulty completing 10.

As his biking mileage decreased, other activities were becoming difficult as well. During his annual physical the 56-year-old was diagnosed with high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol. His doctor prescribed blood pressure medicine.

“First it was the decreased endurance with biking and then I noticed I was struggling to mow our yard,” explained Medema. “Anytime I would exert myself, I would get winded, the muscles in my upper back would get tight and I would have to sit down. I attributed it to the medication I was taking, assuming it was a side effect.”

Last September, Medema was gathering garbage when he was hit with extreme back pain. A short time later he started experiencing chest pain and cold sweats.

“It felt similar to other episodes I’d had before but this time I wasn’t exerting myself,” Medema explained. “This episode lasted about 20 minutes. Later that night in bed, I started feeling the same way, and my wife rushed me to the hospital.”

At St. Luke’s Emergency Department, doctors discovered the blood vessels leading to Medema’s heart were blocked. He was diagnosed with coronary artery disease. This is caused by plaque build-up in the wall of the arteries that supply blood to the heart. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plaque is made up of depots of cholesterol and it causes the arteries to narrow and over time it can partially or totally block blood flow.

Emergency Open Heart Surgery

Medema was told he needed emergency open heart surgery, and he was scheduled for open heart surgery the following morning. “Brett had a four-vessel coronary artery bypass grafting surgery,” said Garry Weide, DO, St. Luke’s cardiothoracic surgeon. “Everything went well. He made a nice recovery and continues to do well at home.” Open heart surgery or coronary artery bypass graft surgery (CABG) is a surgical procedure performed to reduce the risk of death from heart disease. Arteries or veins from elsewhere in the patient’s body are grafted to the coronary arteries to bypass blockages or narrowing of the arteries and improve blood circulation to the heart. According to Dr. Weide, St. Luke’s Heart team uses radial arteries in bypass surgery whenever possible because they typically result in better long-term outcomes for patients then using vein grafts. St. Luke’s is Cedar Rapids’ Heart Hospital as the pioneer in open heart surgery since 1978. It’s leading heart program recently received national recognition from the American College of Cardiology (ACC) in U.S. News and World Report as a hospital that implements high standards in patient care and protocols to endure best cardiovascular outcomes for its patients.

Lifestyle Changes

Medema is participating in cardiac rehab three times a week, which he says is helping tremendously. He’s always kept a healthy lifestyle by not smoking and trying to eat healthy by avoiding fast food, soda and caffeine, and now he’s doubling down on his commitment to living well. He has made a stricter diet for himself – eating more fresh fruits and vegetables. He has further cut down on his salt intake, and exercises 30 minutes a day. His strength and stamina continue to improve, and he looks forward to resuming some of his favorite activities – biking, golfing, and lifting weights – within the next few months. Medema has extreme gratitude for the health care he received at St. Luke’s. “Everyone at St. Luke’s has been amazing during this entire ordeal,” he said. “They made me feel like they genuinely care about my health and wellbeing. Even the folks who delivered food to my room were incredibly nice. I can’t say enough about the care I had in the hospital and continue to receive.” Heart Scan Learn about plaque build-up before symptoms occur. St. Luke’s offers a Heart Scan, which is when a computed tomography (CT) machine takes X-ray pictures of your heart and detects plaque in the arteries, creating a number called a calcium score.

This number determines your heart disease risk and helps your doctor work with you to decide what steps you can take to avoid serious heart issues. The heart scan is for men and women between the ages of 40 and 70. A doctor’s referral is needed. Call today to schedule your heart scan at (319) 369-8909. Watch Open Heart Bypass Surgery

St. Luke’s has the largest and most comprehensive heart care program in Cedar Rapids. It’s the leader in performing open heart surgery. Watch as our experienced heart care team performs open heart surgery in one the hospital’s operating rooms. WATCH an open heart surgery at St. Luke’s.