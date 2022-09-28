UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital recognized in publication

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UnityPoint Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnityPoint Health, visit https://www.unitypoint.org/cedarrapids/heart.aspx.

UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital has earned national recognition from the American College of Cardiology (ACC) in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 “Best Hospitals” guidebook. ACC uses this publication to highlight hospitals and health systems that implement high standards in patient care and protocols to ensure best cardiovascular outcomes are delivered to every patient, every time.

In the publication the ACC recognizes all hospitals and facilities that participate in National Cardiovascular Data Registries (NCDR) or have received an accreditation or certification from ACC Services.

ACC’s NCDR is cardiology’s most established, comprehensive registry offering. Participants are committed to ensuring evidence-based cardiovascular care, improving patient outcomes and lowering health care costs. Facilities achieving an ACC accreditation are committed to establishing a method for sustainable quality improvement.

St. Lukes is recognized for its participation in four ACC registries, honored with two accreditations and received a platinum award. St. Luke’s is the only hospital in Iowa with this level of commitment to these proven quality heart programs.

“We are proud of this recognition,” said Dr. Richard Kettelkamp, St. Luke’s Heart Care interventional cardiologist and medical director of cardiovascular services. “This national recognition demonstrates the level of commitment St. Luke’s Heart and Vascular team has for delivering quality care to heart patients in Eastern Iowa.”

Among St. Luke’s recognitions in the 2023 guidebook are:

Registries C CathPCI Registry® (Diagnostic cardiac catheterization and percutaneous coronary intervention (non-surgical, catheter-based procedures)) Measures adherence to the ACC/American Heart Association clinical practice guideline recommendations, procedure performance standards and appropriate use criteria for coronary revascularization (restoring blood flow in blocked arteries or veins).

CP Chest Pain — MI Registry™ (Acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) treatment) Leverages national evidence-based standards for understanding and improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care provided for heart attack patients.

L LAAO Registry™ (Left atrial appendage occlusion procedures) Captures data on left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) procedures to assess outcomes, short and long-term safety, and comparative effectiveness.

T STS/ACC TVT Registry™ (Transcatheter valve therapy procedures) Monitors outcomes on transcatheter valve therapies leading to improved patient outcomes, enhanced assessment of treatment options and results, and more informed decision making.

Accreditations CP Chest Pain Center Accreditation Integrates triage treatment protocols, risk stratification, and best practices for the emergency care of acute coronary syndrome patients.

TV Transcatheter Valve Certification Utilizes evidence-based science, patient outcomes and expert recommendations to standardize and improve care for patients requiring transcatheter valve therapies.

Honors Chest Pain - MI Registry™ Award Platinum This program recognizes hospitals who have demonstrated sustained, top-level performance in quality of care and adherence to guideline recommendations.

St. Luke’s is Cedar Rapids’ Heart Hospital with over 40 years of leading heart care advancements and pioneering open heart surgery in 1978. St. Luke’s has been consistently recognized by some of the most distinguished organizations in the country for meeting or exceeding national standards of excellence in the areas of quality, innovation, safety and ethics.

U.S. News & World Report publishes its Guidebook annually with a goal to guide consumers in the process of making educated and informed decisions about where to turn for health care. It spotlights hospitals and health care systems that are leading advancements in health care – from implementation of the latest, most innovative trends to use of the newest tools and technologies to optimize patient care and outcomes.

As the global professional organization for the entire cardiovascular care team, the ACC is committed to supporting patients, caregivers and health care professionals by ensuring the highest-quality care is delivered to every patient, every time. For this year’s edition of the guidebook, the rankings and ratings included an indicator on whether featured hospitals have opted into public reporting for TAVR, looking at participation in the STS/ACC TVT Registry Public Reporting Program.

Find out more on the USNWR’s “Best Hospitals” methodology here.