It’s never too late to become a nurse

Sponsored - In her early 30s with three children, Bonnie Lunsford, RN, started to pursue a passion sparked in high school.

“I had an incredible anatomy teacher who taught the subject so well that many students went on to pursue careers in healthcare,” explained Lunsford. “She had a great way of making the content come alive and I studied hard. It made me want to become a nurse.”

Lunsford’s goal of becoming a nurse took a bit of detour when she married and had kids shortly after high school. Her family devoted 12 years to mission work mostly out west.

“A friend of mine was finishing her bachelor’s degree and suggested I pursue the nursing degree I always wanted,” shared Lunsford. “She said, ‘what if you start taking one class at a time?’

My first class was Greek mythology and had nothing to do with healthcare, but it helped me realize I could do it. I could go to college and become a nurse.”

Lunsford’s family moved to Iowa in 2004. She enrolled in a local college that accepted her college credits and found a job at St. Luke’s as an ER patient care tech. The position provided health insurance and an income while she completed her nursing degree as a non-traditional student.

“I always thought I would be a pediatric nurse because I love kids,” shared Lunsford. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to like working in the ER but in hindsight it’s the perfect job for me. I work with children every shift. I am able to help them and their families when they are in the middle of a crisis and need extra support.”

Lunsford completed her nursing degree in 2006 and recently earned her master’s thanks to support from UnityPoint Health. She continues to love her job as an ER nurse at St. Luke’s.

“Whenever I meet someone who is remotely interested in nursing, I get so excited and try not to overwhelm them with my desire to make sure they become a nurse,” joked Lunsford. “These last few years have been difficult, but nursing is such a rewarding career. It allows you to really look somebody in the eyes, be with them in their most vulnerable moment and make a difference. I’m thankful to have a career with these opportunities.”

Lunsford also appreciates UnityPoint Health and its work around Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

“I have the privilege of being on St. Luke’s DEI committee,” said Lunsford. “I am grateful for the work that aims to help people from different nationalities and sexual preferences feel included. This work is not just around our patients and families but there’s also a large focus on making sure our team members feel safe and welcome.”

Supporting, encouraging and putting people first is at the core of the culture at UnityPoint Health.

“I think about all the things I’ve done to get where I am,” said Lunsford. “St. Luke’s and UnityPoint Health have played a huge part in providing steppingstones for my career and supporting me as I’ve moved through all these different seasons.”

