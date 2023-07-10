Expanding Your Heart Care for 44 Years… and Counting

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UnityPoint Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnityPoint Health, visit https://www.unitypoint.org/

Since 1978, UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Heart and Vascular team has led the way in expanding local access to the most advanced, specialized cardiovascular services available.

The hospital’s latest endeavor, the $25 million expansion of its nationally recognized Nassif Heart & Vascular Center that began earlier this year, will allow more people to receive St. Luke’s cutting-edge heart and vascular care. The project is progressing on schedule, making efficient use of existing space and saving costs related to building a new structure.

As planned, a new, larger space for St. Luke’s Diagnostic Cardiology opened in late June. In the fall, Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab will relocate to PCI Pavilion I, across from St. Luke’s Heart Care Clinic, to improve patient access and proximity to cardiology providers. These two moves will allow St. Luke’s to finalize the first of its three-phase Heart & Vascular Expansion later this year.

Phase 1: Electrophysiology (EP) – 2023

Electrophysiology is a growing need, as St. Luke’s performs 80% of the EP procedures done in Cedar Rapids. As a result, Phase 1 will culminate with a second EP Lab, which is used for treatments such as:

Pacemakers

Implantable defibrillators

Ablation procedures to correct heart rhythm problems (Afib)

Phase 2: Vascular and Interventional Radiology – 2024

In early 2024, St. Luke’s Heart and Vascular expansion will focus on Vascular and Interventional Radiology, providing greater access to:

Imaging and biopsies

Treatment for aneurysms (ballooning vessels)

Revascularization (restoring blood flow to blocked vessels)

This phase will also include new, dedicated space for pre- and post-op needs, providing optimal coordination and experience for patients.

Phase 3: Structural Heart - 2024

The final phase of St. Luke’s Heart & Vascular Expansion will enhance capabilities in structural heart care, with the addition of a hybrid operating room and state-of-the-art technology. Structural heart is a cardiology specialty that cares for patients who:

Have defects and disorders of the heart’s structure

Need valve repair/replacement

St. Luke’s continues to advance the field of cardiology in our community, pioneering minimally invasive, cutting-edge heart and vascular treatment options. Expanded access to the latest technology available means patients don’t need to travel out of town for advanced heart care.

Learn more about our history of innovation and why St. Luke’s is Cedar Rapids’ Heart Hospital.

Call (319) 364-7101 to schedule an appointment with one of our trusted, experienced cardiology providers.