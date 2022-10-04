Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Unity Point and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Unity Point, visit https://www.communitycancercenter.org/

Breast Self-Check Leads to Cancer Diagnosis

In April 2021, Nicole Knoll of Cedar Rapids was doing her monthly breast self-check when she felt a hard spot, about the size of a dime.

“I immediately realized, this was a shift,” said Knoll. “It was unusual and different, and I just had this feeling. It was then that I called my doctor and she checked the area of concern.”

At 35, Knoll was five years below the recommended age to begin annual screening mammograms. She was referred for a mammogram and ultrasound at St. Luke’s Breast and Bone Health.

“Women should do self-breast exams at home, and if they feel a lump or something concerning, they should reach out to their provider for further evaluation.”

Coordinated Care at the Nassif Community Cancer Center

During the diagnosis process, Knoll met Mona Cook, breast cancer care coordinator at the Nassif Community Cancer Center in Cedar Rapids. A care coordinator is a patient’s constant point of contact throughout the cancer journey, from diagnosis through treatment and beyond.

“Mona explained everything and answered my questions,” recalled Knoll. “She walked my husband and I through a breast cancer book and circled and highlighted things that pertained specifically to me. It was nice to have her as a resource throughout treatment to call or email anytime.”

Care coordinators also assess needs and set up referrals within the care team, including social workers, dietitians, an exercise specialist and more. Cook connected Knoll with Matt Schmitz, cancer exercise specialist, and Barb Lorenz, oncology social worker.

“Matt gave me exercises to do during chemo that weren’t too extreme, but just enough to keep me moving,” shared Knoll. “Barb would stop by during chemo and ask how I was doing. It was really nice to know I could talk to her if anything difficult was going on.”

Knoll also used some of the integrative wellness services at the Community Cancer Center, including acupuncture and Reiki.

Don’t Dismiss Breast Cancer Warning Signs

Knoll, who is now cancer free following her treatment, has a simple message for other women who read her story: Know your body.

“Know what’s not normal for you,” she said. “It’s easy to dismiss things. Don’t be afraid to go in and get checked out. Early diagnosis was key for me. I don’t like to think about what would have happened if I waited a year from now.”

Facing a Breast Cancer Diagnosis?

If you’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer, or any type of cancer, the Nassif Community Cancer Center is here for you. For more information on our extensive offering of support services, call (319) 558-4876 or visit communitycancercenter.org.

If you need a mammogram, St. Luke’s has three locations make breast cancer prevention easier for busy women. St. Luke’s Breast and Bone Health offers walk-in mammograms. By simply walking in, you can receive a mammogram at a time that’s convenient for you with a doctor’s order. Preference is given to patients with appointments. Walk-ins are available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. For more information, call (319) 369-7216.