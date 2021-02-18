World-class Heart Care Available in Cedar Rapids

St. Luke’s transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) team during a procedure. St. Luke’s is the only hospital in Iowa to receive the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Transcatheter Valve Certification.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Unity Point and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Unity Point, visit https://www.unitypoint.org

When it comes to matters of the heart there is no need to travel to receive world-class care, it’s available in Cedar Rapids at the UnityPoint Health – Cedar Rapids Heart & Vascular Institute (HVI).

Formed in 2015, HVI is a collaboration between St. Luke’s Hospital, St. Luke’s Cardiology and the cardiovascular surgeons from Physicians’ Clinic of Iowa. The establishment of the institute is built on the long history of leadership and innovations in heart care excellence. The goal of HVI is to provide Eastern

Iowans access to the highest level of cardiac care, so patients won’t need to leave Cedar Rapids for heart care.

“I would estimate we have the expertise to treat 98 percent of heart-related issues, so patients are able to stay close to home,” shared Richard Kettelkamp, DO, St. Luke’s Cardiology. “The Heart and Vascular Institute allows our cardiologists to sub-specialize, which provides Eastern Iowans with access to a team of heart specialists with advanced training and expertise. HVI cardiologists are on the forefront of the newest procedures, technology and research.”

Leader in Heart Care

One area where HVI is a leader in heart care is with procedures like transcatheter aortic valve replacement also known as TAVR. It’s a minimally invasive, catheter-based procedure to replace the aortic valve in patients with aortic stenosis (narrowing of the aortic valve opening) instead of undergoing

open heart surgery. Left untreated, aortic valve stenosis can lead to more serious heart problems.

St. Luke’s is the only hospital in Iowa to receive the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Transcatheter Valve Certification. This award means St. Luke’s has demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating aortic stenosis patients with TAVR repair and replacement procedures. St. Luke’s TAVR team is

made up of Drs. Richard Kettelkamp, Aref Bin Abdulhak, Fahed Al Darazi, Ojas Bansal, Laila Payvandi, Garry Weide and Tyrone Galbreath, with support from Linn County Anesthesiology. It has performed nearly 300 TAVRs, the most in Cedar Rapids. St. Luke’s TAVR team is also lending its expertise by assisting UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo start a similar program. St. Luke’s is a regional leader in this procedure.

“This certification is proof of the dedication of our team in providing the best outcomes to our patients,” said Dr. Kettelkamp. “It means we have an established, proven program that patients can be confident in when they choose St. Luke’s for their TAVR procedure and heart care.”

Advanced Heart Care

HVI offers many other advanced procedures often found only in larger cities, with academic medical centers. These procedures include Watchman for individuals with atrial fibrillation (AFib). This condition can cause blood clots, which increase the risk of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. Watchman is a permanent heart implant that reduces stroke risk.

HVI providers recently started offering a new procedure known as MitraClip. This is a minimally invasive option for individuals with mitral valve regurgitation, a heart valve disease where blood leaks backward in the heart because the mitral valve does not close tightly. MitraClip is a non-surgical option for individuals who are too high-risk for open heart surgery. St. Luke’s is the only hospital in Cedar Rapids offering both the Watchman and MitraClip procedures.

These recent medical firsts follow a long history of heart care excellence and advancements since surgeons performed the first open heart surgery in Cedar Rapids at St. Luke’s in 1978. St. Luke’s is the only hospital in Cedar Rapids that’s been nationally honored six times as a top cardiovascular hospital. In fact, St. Luke’s holds numerous quality and safety awards from the American Heart Association. This recognition includes Action Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Advanced Certification in Heart Care and a Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) and Resuscitation for our ER.

“All of these earned accolades confirm that we provide exceptional cardiovascular care,” said Dr. Kettelkamp. “Our team is able to quickly diagnose and effectively treat heart attack patients. When you choose St. Luke’s for your heart care, you are choosing the area’s largest cardiology practice that treats more patients annually and performs the most heart procedures. Experience matters.”

Equipment Upgrades & Renovations

This expertise is supported by recent equipment upgrades and renovations at St. Luke’s Nassif Heart Center. The hospital recently completed a $5 million renovation project, which included $3 million in equipment upgrades, including the latest in cardiovascular imaging technology.

“We have expanded our horizons in cardiac imaging and have a fellowship trained structural interventionalist,” shared Dr. Kettelkamp. “These specialized cardiologists, along with the new technology, really go hand-in-hand with some of the more advanced procedures and techniques we are pioneering. The new imaging system delivers optimal image quality at the lowest radiation level, making it safer for our patients.”

When you have the facts, the choice is clear. See the difference for yourself. Choose St. Luke’s when it comes to matters of the heart. Make your appointment today, call (319) 364-7101 or go online and schedule a visit by using Find a Doctor at unitypoint.org.