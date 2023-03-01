Wake-up Call - You’re Having a Stroke

Sharon Roller with her daughter Christine, and mother Pauline, attended the American Heart Association Go Red for Women lunch in Cedar Rapids. Stroke and heart disease run in their family. Roller shared her story at Go Red to help educate attendees on the signs of stroke. St. Luke’s is proud to be the presenting sponsor of this event since it started in 2004.

Sponsored - Sharon Roller of Monticello has an important message: pay attention to changes in your health. Even subtle changes can signal big problems. She also admits it’s important to listen to your loved ones when they notice changes in your health. She remembers a phone call with her daughter Christine Engwall, who works at a hospital in Fairfield, which is about two hours away and dismissing her repeated instructions. “I had the worst headache of my life for a couple of days,” explained Roller. “I called my daughter and asked her what I should do. She told me to go to the hospital. But I didn’t listen. I decided to take Tylenol instead.” “I am a nurse,” explained Engwall. “But my mom is also a nurse. She worked at Camp Courageous for 40 years and retired within the last year. During our reoccurring phone calls, she wasn’t acting like herself. She seemed confused and kept repeating herself. Each day we would talk I would encourage her to go to the ER.

But she brushed it off and said she would take more Tylenol and lay down. She did this for several days.”

After several days of worsening symptoms, including balance issues, Roller finally realized something was wrong. She went to tell her husband Ed, who was outside taking care of livestock on their farm. She got into her car and drove to find him when she ran into a calf hut. Roller hadn’t seen it. Ed rushed her to UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa. Stroke Alert Protocol

“Sharon was having a stroke,” explained Gregory Blythe, DO, UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) medical director. “Her presentation was not necessarily the classic stroke signs such as the slurred speech or facial droop but she did have symptoms. She was off balance, had partial vision loss out of the left half of her eyes. She had what we call neglect where she didn’t realize she wasn’t seeing out the left side until we identified it for her.”

JRMC has a stroke alert protocol, which is similar to what is used at St. Luke’s Hospital. When someone comes to the ER with any stroke symptoms, there is a series of steps aimed at rapidly diagnosing and treating a patient who may be having a stroke.

“The sooner you go to an ER the better,” explained Dr. Blythe. “In some cases when someone is having a stroke, we can offer special treatment including tPA (tissue plasminogen activator), which is a medicine that breaks up the clot causing the stroke. It’s not recommended for all strokes but for those it’s appropriate for, there’s a small window of time after the initial symptoms start for patients to take the medication.” “I couldn’t believe I was having a stroke,” explained Roller. “I could walk and talk normally. My speech wasn’t slurred. All my symptoms happened gradually over the course of several days.”

Call 911 at the First Sign of Stroke

“It’s good Sharon went to JRMC when she and her family realized something more was occurring,” said Dr. Blythe. “It’s important when individuals are having a stroke or some other medical emergency that they call 911 or go to the closest hospital. Rural hospitals like JRMC can provide acute management and transfer you to a larger facility if needed, which is what we did for Sharon.”

“I went to St. Luke’s by ambulance and spent the next month recovering and participating in physical and occupational therapy,” shared Roller. “When I left St. Luke’s, I continued my therapy at Jones Regional. The care all the way around was wonderful. I am getting better, but my left side is still significantly impacted. My vision has not returned. I see only half of things. For example, if you see the number eight, it looks like a three to me. Looking back, I should have paid closer attention because stroke and heart disease run in my family. The stroke was impacting my thought process and I wasn’t thinking clearly. I want other people reading this article and their family members to know the symptoms of stroke and if you have any of these signs go to the hospital when someone tells you to. Don’t be reluctant like I was. I count my blessings and I am going to keep working on getting better and not going to give up.”

Stroke is a medical emergency. Know the signs. Call 911 or go to the nearest hospital if you or someone you are with is experiencing symptoms of stroke.