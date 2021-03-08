Medical Care That Shouldn’t Wait

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Unity Point and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Unity Point, visit https://www.unitypoint.org

An estimated 41 percent of adults in the United States have avoided or delayed medical care, including urgent or emergency care according to a June report from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This avoidance of needed medical care may have dire consequences because heart attacks, strokes and traumas are medical emergencies, which need immediate attention. This decrease is concerning to UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital ER Medical Director Ryan Sundermann. Dr. Sundermann said masks are partially the reason they are seeing fewer patients in St. Luke’s ER since the beginning of COVID-19. However Dr. Sundermann remains concerned about individuals who are delaying care because they are afraid to come in to the hospital during COVID-19.

“We’ve seen plenty of cases where people delay seeking care for a heart attack or stroke,” shared Dr. Sundermann. “They may avoid care for hours and even days. I can’t express enough how important it is for individuals to seek care as soon as they notice symptoms. There are several procedures we can perform if we think someone is having a heart attack and medicine we can give to patients if they are having a stroke. People need to know the longer a stroke is going on, or a heart attack, both which involve a blocked blood vessel, this delay in care may impact their outcome. It’s critical we get the vessel open as fast as possible.”

Dr. Sundermann wants the community to know St. Luke’s hospital personnel continue to take measures to ensure safety.

“Our emergency department is extremely safe,” Dr. Sundermann explained. “The rooms are clean. We wear masks. Patients wear masks. Air is circulated heavily throughout the facility. Our rooms are negative pressure, which means all the air goes into a room when its door is opened, not out, which keeps potentially contaminated particles out of common areas. The rooms are sanitized between each visit. It is imperative that if you are having a heart attack, stroke or anything else you consider an emergency, to go to St. Luke’s ER so we can begin your treatment immediately.”

In an emergency, visit a hospital-based Emergency Room (ER) like St. Luke’s ER to receive lifesaving care. Hospital-based emergency rooms are different than freestanding or extended ERs –as hospitals are equipped with heart catheterization labs to open blocked heart arteries faster and operating rooms for traumas that shouldn’t wait.

Individuals who choose a freestanding or extended ER may have to be transferred by an ambulance to a hospital-based ER in order to receive a higher level of care to treat a more serious or complex issue like a heart attack or stroke. The Hiawatha ER may say it will pay for an ambulance transfer if one is needed for a higher level of care, but know they will only pay if you choose their hospital and not St. Luke’s, which is the only hospital in Cedar Rapids that’s been honored six times as a top cardiovascular hospital.

Learn more at unitypoint.org/ERFacts

Watch as UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital ER Medical Director Ryan Sundermann talks about the importance of seeking emergency care when you think you are having a medical emergency like a heart attack, stroke or trauma.