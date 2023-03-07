Marion Man Ready to Be Back in His Yard After Knee Replacement

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Unity Point St. Luke’s and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Unity Point St. Luke’s, visit https://www.unitypoint.org/.

For the last five years Patrick Lanteri has been struggling with knee pain. The Marion man has been under the care of Dr. Jeffrey Nassif, orthopedic surgeon with Physicians’ Clinic of Iowa. Lanteri has osteoarthritis in his knee. “The pain is excruciating,” Lanteri said about his condition. “It’s bone-on-bone and it makes it hard to move because there’s just so much pain.” Lanteri had cortisone shots to ease the pain for many years but when that didn’t seem to help Dr. Nassif recommended knee replacement surgery. “When Dr. Nassif tells you to get surgery, you do what he says,” Lanteri joked. “He’s someone you can trust.” Lanteri recently had robot-assisted knee replacement surgery at St. Luke’s. Dr. Nassif used the ROSA (Robotic Surgical Assistant) knee system.

The Future of Knee Surgeries

“The ROSA helps us more adequately balance the ligaments and provides a more accurate alignment,” Dr. Nassif explained. “This makes the joint replacement more stable.” Additionally, patients undergoing joint replacement surgery typically experience less pain than in years past thanks to improvements in pain management. “The anesthesiologist does a nerve block preoperatively,” explained Dr. Nassif. “Patients can also receive a procedure called Iovera, which is a cryotherapy. It allows the patient to not feel pain on the day of operation. In fact, this procedure lasts several months. We practice multimodal pain management, which is based on nerve medicines, anti-inflammatories, and Tylenol. All those medications hit different pain receptors and minimizes the need of narcotics for a patient. All that helps with quicker and easier recovery.”

Knee replacement surgery takes approximately one-and-a-half hours and patients typically go home the day of or the day after surgery. “A couple days after surgery the patient begins outpatient physical therapy, three days a week,” Dr. Nassif shared. “The patient will either use crutches or a walker, whichever they prefer for a week to ten days and then after that, they may use a cane for another week to ten days as they continue to recover.” Getting Back to Normal

Once patients are fully healed, they have a few limitations but otherwise they can resume most normal activities. “We don’t like people to jog or jump on a regular basis and we don’t want people to carry more than 70 to 80 pounds on a regular basis,” Dr. Nassif said. “High impact activities can cause a lot of wear and tear and that isn’t good for the artificial implant. People however can hike, bike, ski, play tennis, pickleball, golf and participate in other low impact activities.” Once Lanteri is fully recovered, he’s looking forward to zero knee pain. He’s also anxious to do his own yardwork in the spring - something he was unable to do in recent years before his surgery. We invite you Inside St. Luke’s OR to WATCH Lanteri’s robotic knee replacement surgery. Dr. Nassif explains the operation step-by and provides more information about pain management, recovery, and long-term outcomes. Learn more about joint replacement and orthopedic services at St. Luke’s.