Managing Congestive Heart Failure

Linda McConnell decided to make an appointment with her UnityPoint Clinic provider because she noticed something was off with her health.

“I felt like I was out of breath a lot and not feeling up to par,” explained McConnell. “I have had pneumonia a couple of times and I am always worried I am going to get it again, so I thought I should get it checked out.”

McConnell was right to trust her instinct. Her blood pressure was elevated, and her heart rate was extremely high. She had an EKG in the clinic, which checked her heart.

“My heart was in AFib,” said McConnell. “It’s a heart condition, which runs in my family, but it was the first time I was ever told I had AFib. The provider wanted me to go to the hospital and insisted I either go by ambulance or have someone pick me up. I called a friend who lived nearby.”

McConnell’s provider called ahead to St. Luke’s ER, and as soon as she entered and said her name, she was immediately transported by wheelchair to a room where the team worked to lower her heart rate. The ER team was able to reduce it some, with medication but her heart rate was still too high.

“Linda presented with atrial fibrillation (AFib), which is one of the most common heart rhythm disturbances,” said Keith Kopec, MD, UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Cardiology. “The two concerns we have with AFib is it greatly increases your risk of stroke. Also, if your heart beats too fast and continues for several weeks, it can weaken the pumping function of the heart and cause congestive heart failure. We needed to slow down her heart rate.”

“I was admitted to the hospital,” shared McConnell. “I remember I was told my heart was only pumping at 35 percent and it needed to be 50 percent or higher. They ran many tests and I had a heart cath procedure to look for any heart blockages, and it was normal.”

“Once we knew there were no blockages in her heart arteries, our focus switched to controlling her heart rate, slowing it down and putting her on a blood thinner to prevent strokes,” said Dr. Kopec.

Unexpected Diagnosis

McConnell was later diagnosed with congestive heart failure. It’s likely her AFib contributed to the diagnosis. She remained at St. Luke’s for a week as doctors worked to get her condition under control.

“Congestive heart failure is a complicated term,” Dr. Kopec explained. “There are multiple causes and there are essentially two categories of congestive heart failure. The first one is with reduced ejection fraction, meaning the heart is not pumping well. Linda transitioned from that category and into the second category of preserved ejection fraction group, which means her heart returned to pumping normally. However, she still has the diagnosis of congestive heart failure. Over a period of several months we were able to use medication to control her heart rate and her heart was able to regain strength.”

“It was an unexpected diagnosis and I have a hard time with the name of my condition,” shared McConnell. “It’s scary sounding and it’s hard to get over that label. It’s difficult not to hear that term and think it’s a death sentence. It’s been two years since I was diagnosed. I completed cardiac rehabilitation, cleaned up my diet and exercise. I am doing well, and I am thankful for the great care from the St. Luke’s team.”

Positive Outlook with Treatment

“People can live for decades with congestive heart failure when it’s managed appropriately,” shared Dr. Kopec. “The interesting thing about AFib is close to four out of 10 people cannot tell their heart is beating fast and erratically. They progressively become short of breath and that’s how they present. Six out of ten individuals notice a rapid heartbeat, followed by shortness of breath and often chest pain. With both examples, it’s important to get it checked as soon as possible to control it, because if it’s uncontrolled for too long it can lead to congestive heart failure.”

McConnell sees Dr. Kopec for regular check-ups and isn't letting her diagnosis slow her down. McConnell continues to work and can do just about everything she wants to do.

Heart Check

Photo caption: Linda McConnell is back to work at her downtown Cedar Rapids business the Basket Bowtique, after working with her UnityPoint Health cardiologist to manage her congestive heart failure.