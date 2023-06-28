How a tiny clip can fix a leaky heart valve without surgery

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Unity Point St Lukes and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Unity Point St Lukes, visit https://cedarrapids.unitypoint.org/.

Francis Lebeda, 85 of Cedar Rapids, had a leaky heart valve, which St. Luke's cardiologists repaired using a MitraClip device implanted via catheter, rather than open heart surgery.

Francis Lebeda of Cedar Rapids started having trouble breathing and couldn’t keep up with his regular activities.

Lebeda started seeing Subhi Halawa, MD, cardiologist at St. Luke’s Heart Care Clinic, for cardiac care a few years ago, because he’s had ongoing heart trouble. When he mentioned his newest symptoms, Dr. Halawa discovered Lebeda’s mitral valve was leaking and needed to be repaired. However, due to his medical history and age, 85, Lebeda wasn’t a candidate for open heart surgery.

Heart Valve Repaired Via Vein

“When Francis began complaining about shortness of breath and struggling with routine physical activity, we did a transthoracic echocardiogram (ultrasound of the heart),” Dr. Halawa explained. “We found one of his valves to be severely leaking.”

Dr. Halawa consulted with his colleague Wassef Karrowni, MD, St. Luke’s structural and interventional cardiologist. They ultimately decided a dime-size MitraClip was the best solution.

“Sometimes when the mitral valve doesn’t close appropriately, blood starts leaking backwards, causing a lot of symptoms,” Dr. Karrowni said. “We implanted a MitraClip device using a minimally invasive procedure through a vein in the leg. This small device pinches the edges of the mitral valve’s two leaflets, usually in the middle, and brings them together to prevent leakage of blood backward. Typically, patients recover quickly after this procedure and discharge home the next day.”

Specialized Heart Team is Unique to St. Luke’s

St. Luke’s Heart and Vascular team introduced MitraClip to Cedar Rapids in 2021 and is the only hospital in the area performing the procedure.

“At St. Luke’s, we are fortunate to have talented people who are trained in specialized procedures like the MitraClip,” Dr. Halawa said. “It is a lifesaver for those who are not candidates for open heart surgery.”

After the procedure, Lebeda felt as if he was in better shape than before. “It is unbelievable what the cardiologists at St. Luke’s did for me; I’m more energetic and I feel like a new man,” he said.

The procedure has also allowed him to return to what he loves: making movie props and fabricating other items. He runs Lebeda Engineering LLC in downtown Cedar Rapids. He made props for Martin Scorsese’s 2002 film, “The Gangs of New York,” and he worked on Steven Spielberg’s 2015 “Bridge of Spies,” as well as Michael Gracey’s 2017 “Greatest Showmen,” staring Hugh Jackman.

Lebeda said he could only work five hours at a time before his procedure. Now, he can easily work more than eight hours. His advice for people in his position is to trust what their doctors say is the best course of action.

“I left everything in the hands of St. Luke’s cardiologists,” Lebeda said. “I followed what they said. I trust them completely.”

