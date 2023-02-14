Heart Procedure Keeps Blood from Leaking into Lungs

Pam Brown enjoys shopping for antiques, which she was able to resume after she underwent a MitraClip procedure to fix a leaking heart valve that caused blood to back up into her lungs.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Unity Point St. Luke’s and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Unity Point St. Luke’s, visit https://www.unitypoint.org.

“It started with a strange feeling in my upper stomach,” said Pam Brown, 75, of Olin, Iowa. “Something didn’t feel right, and I knew I had to be seen.”

Earlier this year, when Brown arrived at UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) Emergency Department, the pain she was feeling was much more serious than a stomach issue. The emergency physician recognized Brown’s symptoms and consulted, Cardiologist Ojas Bansal, MD who was stationed at St. Luke’s Heart Care outreach clinic in Anamosa, at JRMC. He ordered an urgent echocardiogram, which showed Brown had a serious problem with her heart. She required an immediate transfer to UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital.

“I kept telling them it was my stomach, but they were really concerned with my heart,” recalled Brown. “They were moving fast and told me I had to go to St. Luke’s for what they thought was a heart valve problem.”

Heart Unable to Pump Blood to Organs

Before she arrived, Brown lost consciousness. She doesn’t remember the drive, arriving at St. Luke’s ER, nor being transported directly to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Brown’s heart was in cardiogenic shock.

“Cardiogenic shock is life-threatening,” said Wassef Karrowni, MD, St. Luke’s interventional and structural cardiologist. “Cardiogenic shock means the heart is not able to pump hard enough to circulate oxygenated blood to the organs. These are some of the sickest patients we see in cardiology; mortality rate for cardiogenic shock is high. Usually, it results from heart attack, but this case was unique – it was caused by a leaky heart valve.”

As soon as the heart care team stabilized Brown’s condition, they transported her to the cath lab. There, they found non-emergent blockages in two of her arteries, but more critically, they confirmed she had a badly leaking mitral valve. “The mitral valve connects the lower left chamber of the heart to the upper left chamber,” Dr. Karrowni explained. “It has two leaflets to control blood flow. In Ms. Brown’s case, one of the leaflets started buckling backward, into the upper chamber, which caused blood to backup into her lungs and affect her ability to breathe.”

MitraClip at St. Luke’s was Only Option

Brown was not a candidate for open-heart surgery because of her age and various other health conditions. She required a specialty procedure called the MitraClip, which is performed by structural cardiologists who are only available in Cedar Rapids at St. Luke’s Heart & Vascular Center. The MitraClip attaches to the leaflets of the mitral valve to help them close properly. The procedure involves making an incision in the groin and using a catheter to deploy the device.

“Usually we see patients in the clinic and pre-schedule the Mitraclip,” said Dr. Karrowni. “In this situation, it was an urgent MitraClip, which is not very common, and it was our only option. The procedure is less invasive than open heart surgery and requires significantly less recovery time. Ms. Brown was up and walking the next day.” Brown also received two stents to open the blockages in her heart. Afterward, she participated in Cardiac Rehab at JRMC, and today, she attends a regular exercise program. Brown credits cardiac rehab for giving her the confidence to be more active. She’s also thankful for her care and has a message for the community.

“Don’t hesitate to go to the ER with any kind of pain or discomfort,” Brown advised. “You can’t wait because it could be something serious. You know your body and what feels normal. I was lucky I went to the hospital when I did, and I was in good hands at Jones Regional and St. Luke’s.”

St. Luke’s is Cedar Rapids Heart Hospital. Two out of three heart patients in the area choose St. Luke’s for our advanced treatment options. For more information about St. Luke’s Heart & Vascular Care, visit unitypoint.org/heartcare or call St. Luke’s Heart Care Clinic at (319) 364-7101.