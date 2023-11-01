Ask the Expert: Why Do I Have to Wait to Be Seen in the ER?

Dr. Ryan Sundermann, UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital ER medical director

When you have a medical emergency, every minute counts. St. Luke’s ER team is specially trained to respond quickly and efficiently to any health care emergency. However, ERs do not operate on a first come, first serve basis but rather on the level of seriousness of the illness or injury.

Like most ERs, St. Luke’s uses a triage system, which is an assessment process to help the medical team determine the urgent need for treatment. In addition to a patient’s symptoms and vital signs St. Luke’s triage team is also trained to consider how a patient looks – whether they have signs of a serious illness or injury.

“If you come in and we have objective data you are not doing well, your oxygen is low, your blood pressure’s low, your heart rate’s low or fast, or your mental status is out of the ordinary, then you will be seen right away,” said Ryan Sundermann, MD, St. Luke’s ER medical director.

They also go by complaint and certain symptoms require immediate attention.

“Not all chest pains are a heart attack, but we do not know this for sure without running tests,” explained Dr. Sundermann. “Tests take resources and time. Until we have a diagnosis, we must treat each instance seriously because if the chest pain does become a heart attack, it’s an emergency.”

There are other factors, which may add to wait times in the ER.

“We are also caring for individuals who struggle with access to medical care,” shared Dr. Sundermann. “Even small things can become emergencies for these patients. Maybe someone can’t see their family doctor because the office is too far, or they do not have transportation to go to an urgent care or it’s after hours and the ER is their only option.”

Opening Next Summer –St. Luke’s Marion ER

St. Luke’s ER team is constantly working on improving efficiencies and wait times, while still providing exceptional care. UnityPoint Health is also working to help more people access care.

“UnityPoint Clinic has expanded Urgent Care and Express care hours,” Dr. Sundermann said. “St. Luke’s is also building an ER in Marion so we can increase access to ER care. It’s set to open next summer. We know it is frustrating to wait. And we do not want people to leave without being seen because we know they’re at risk of having a health concern, and we do not want that.”

WHEN YOU SHOULD GO TO THE ER

Symptoms of a heart attack: chest pain, sweating and shortness of breath

Profuse bleeding or blood loss that continues even after direct pressure

Severe abdominal pain

Sudden dizziness, weakness, loss of coordination, balance or vision problems, which are signs of stroke

High fever and vomiting that continues nonstop for several hours

Signs of meningitis: (adults) severe headaches, neck/joint pain and stiffness, vomiting, high temperature, sensitivity to light; (babies/small children) high-pitched whimpering/crying, lethargy, fussiness, restlessness, high fever, vomiting, cold extremities, refusing food, pale or blotchy skin

Injuries occurring from an accident or fall: intense back or neck pain, obvious compound fractures and/or dislocations of bones, deep cuts and severe burns

Call 911 or go to St. Luke’s ER if you need emergency care.