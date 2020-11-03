Ask the Expert: What is the difference between COVID-19 and a cold?

Sponsored - With the change of seasons and an increased number of people spending more time indoors there are bound to be more sneezes, sore throats and sniffles in the coming months.

“Every year we have flu, colds and allergies,” said Richard Hodge, MD, UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care. “This year we have COVID-19 added into the mix and it seems allergies are worse this season because of the derecho and forest fires and now we are into the harvest and fall. If someone comes into the clinic with a cough, congestion or some aches and pains they often ask us, ‘is this a cold, flu or is it COVID-19?’ The flu and COVID often have fevers. If you are not really running a fever, but you have those other symptoms, it’s more likely a cold, but obviously that’s not 100 percent.”

According to Dr. Hodge most of what he has seen in COVID-19 patients is a shortness of breath, fever, fatigue and a loss of taste and smell. The loss of taste and sense of smell and shortness of breath are not generally associated with the flu. Getting a flu shot is important every year but even more helpful as healthcare providers work to quickly and accurately diagnose patients in the coming months.

“We really work with the patient to identify their symptoms,” explained Dr. Hodge. “There is a lot of crossover among these illnesses, so it can be tricky. Ultimately, we will test them for COVID if they have enough of the symptoms. We want to be certain.”

Dr. Hodge points out even if an individual receives a negative test, they have had cases where a few days later symptoms change, or progress and they need to be tested again. It’s important for individuals to remain in touch with a healthcare provider and report any changes.

“The test is a moment in time,” shared Dr. Hodge. “COVID-19 has a long incubation period. I’ve had individuals take another test and it comes back positive. With a cold or the flu, symptoms generally present a few days after you are exposed. With a cold or allergies symptoms may linger and typically there’s congestion, which COVID-19 generally does not have.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 has a 14-day incubation period with a median time of four to five days from exposure to symptom onset. One study reports nearly 98 percent of individuals who develop coronavirus symptoms, do so within 11.5 days of infection.

“We are here for people,” said Dr. Hodge. “Our healthcare providers will take care of you and help you determine what is making you feel bad. We have online appointments for urgent and express care and individuals can wait in their car until we are ready to see you. Our clinics are safe and ready to provide care.”

