Victory over COVID-19 A survivor story

Chad Edmonds leaves St. Luke’s Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation unit after 35 days in the hospital recovering from COVID-19. This photo was taken before St. Luke’s began universal masking.

Sponsored - Chad Edmonds is putting COVID-19 behind him. The 44-year-old Cedar Rapids man has come a long way since he was diagnosed with the coronavirus in late March. He spent 35 days hospitalized at St. Luke’s.

“It started as a slight cough, then progressed to a sinus-like drainage and then a couple days later I spiked a fever,” said Edmonds. “It progressively got worse. I started having trouble breathing and went to St. Luke’s ER where I was admitted right away.”

“Chad was one of our first COVID-19 patients,” recalled Hamad Azam, MD, UnityPoint Clinic – Multi-Specialty pulmonologist. "I remember his condition deteriorated fast. We had to put him on a ventilator quickly and he needed mechanical support for a couple of weeks.

“That’s a hard call to make,” shared Edmonds. “To call your wife at 1:30 in the morning before you are being put on a ventilator to tell her goodbye. You hope you are going to wake up and that everything will turn out OK, but you really don’t know.”

“Chad was the start of COVID-19 really impacting us at St. Luke’s,” recalled Courtney Harmon, St. Luke’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nurse. “He was extremely sick. He was one of the sicker patients on our unit at the time. I remember watching him and hoping for the best. We were doing everything we could to save him.”

Never quit

“During this time, we kept telling ourselves many of these patients we cared for were perfectly healthy before COVID,” shared Dr. Azam. “We were doing everything possible to help them recover because there is hope they would improve. There were many bad days for Chad and us, but we never quit.”

“I didn’t anticipate how hard it would be to care for Chad and other COVID-19 patients,” shared Harmon. “These were some of the sickest patients I’ve taken care of and they were so isolated from their family. It was hard.”

“I know Courtney was one of the nurses in close contact with my wife throughout my hospital stay,” said Edmonds. “She set up FaceTime between my wife and I, since she wasn’t able to come visit me. It helped her to see what was going on.”

Long recovery

After about two weeks Edmonds was taken off the ventilator and was able to move out of the ICU. His condition was finally improving, but he had a long recovery ahead.

“The thing I remember the most is really not knowing what was going on,” recalled Edmonds. “I wanted to get back to normal as quickly as I could. The week before I went to the physical medicine and rehabilitation unit I couldn’t even stand up. Sometimes I couldn’t walk any steps. It was just scary. I was ready to fight every day just to try and get back to something normal.”

Edmonds spent about a week in St. Luke’s Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation unit recovering and building strength.

“They do a fantastic job,” said Edmonds. “They worked to help me become as independent as possible. I started regaining my strength and I knew I could get there. All of the nurses, doctors and staff at St. Luke’s were so caring and good to me.”

Overwhelming support

On May 1, Edmonds walked out of St. Luke’s on his own. It was a victory for Chad and his St. Luke’s healthcare team.

“When I walked out of my room at St. Luke’s and just seeing all the support from the nurses, doctors and staff all lining the hospital halls from my room to the front door cheering for me, it was amazing,” shared Edmonds. “And then I walked out the hospital door and saw family and friends – and to finally see my daughter - it was overwhelming.”

“I saw Chad in my office recently and he looked great,” shared Dr. Azam. “He was a different man than the one I cared for in our ICU. I am so happy with his outcome. It’s an amazing story. Here is this young person without major medical problems, who happened to get COVID somewhere and deteriorated very fast. He had to be placed on a ventilator, had multiple organs in failure, including his lungs and kidneys and then took a long time to recover and now is back to baseline. Chad still feels some weakness, but he’s feeling much better. His lungs are almost normal without significant damage.”

Edmonds was able to return to work in late June and was back coaching his daughter’s softball team this summer.

“I really appreciate the hope and support everyone at UnityPoint Health gave to my family during my time in the hospital,” said Edmonds. “We beat COVID and are returning to normal. I love my wife and daughter. I can’t imagine what they went through. This experience has really made me appreciate my life.”

