Minimally Invasive approach for aortic valve replacement

Mary Brown recently underwent a heart procedure like no other ever performed in Cedar Rapids. It was also among only a handful done in the state. The Sumner resident had a Transcaval Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) recently at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's Hospital. TAVR itself is not new, but Brown's circumstances required a unique approach.

“I went to a doctor appointment and told them I felt really rotten,” Brown described. “They did some checking and discovered I needed a heart valve.”

Mary Brown (right) and her daughter Angi Fritcher.

In 2012, Brown received her first aortic valve replacement through traditional, open-heart surgery. Aortic valve disease can be present at birth, or caused by an infection, but it most commonly develops due to aging. A traditional bioprosthetic valve may degenerate and fail, and Brown’s valve had reached its lifespan. This time, she was eligible for the less-invasive TAVR procedure.

UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s and the Heart & Vascular Institute (HVI) was the first in Cedar Rapids to offer TAVR in 2016. St. Luke’s is the first and only hospital in the state to be recognized with the TAVR Valve Certification by the American College of Cardiology (ACC). TAVR allows the interventional cardiologist and cardiac surgeon to implant a new aortic valve through a catheter instead of requiring open-heart surgery. The catheter is typically inserted through an artery in the groin. In Brown’s case, the usual artery wasn’t an option.

“About 80 to 85 percent of the time, we’re able to perform TAVR through arteries in the groin,” said Dr. Aref A. Bin Abdulhak, interventional and structural cardiologist with St. Luke’s and HVI. However, there are some circumstances when those are not large enough to accommodate the catheter and valve – either due to disease or a stent, or the arteries are just too small.

“We have additional routes,” Dr. Bin Abdulhak explained. “But in Ms. Brown’s case, options were very limited due to severe and wide-spread peripheral vascular disease. So, we chose a method called Transcaval TAVR.”

Transcaval TAVR is performed by inserting a catheter and replacement valve from the inferior vena cava (the largest vein in the body). A second catheter is inserted and parked in the aorta (the main artery coming out of the heart). The interventional cardiologist then uses special equipment that allows the first catheter to cross into the aorta, where the parked catheter acts as a snare, then continues to the heart to replace the aortic valve.

“They had to weave in and out all the way up to my heart, but they never opened my sternum,” Brown said. “Dr. Bin said it was a very tricky, difficult procedure to do. He is just amazing. And the recovery was a lot faster this time.

“Everyone was absolutely fantastic,” she continued. “They were so knowledgeable, polite and helpful. And they were always up-to-date on everything that was going on with me. If I had to do it all over again, I’d go back to St. Luke’s. I wouldn’t go anywhere else.”

