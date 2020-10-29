Heart Scan Leads to Bypass Surgery

Sponsored - An annual physical may have saved Matt Wyatt’s life. The 55-year-old Cedar Rapids man had a heart scan at the recommendation of his healthcare provider following his check-up.

“My score was high,” shared Wyatt. “I was then referred to see Dr. Wagdy at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Cardiology. I had several follow-up tests and ultimately ended up having a heart catherization to clear some suspected blockages, but the procedure ended quickly.”

“Matt had four blockages,” said Dr. Tyrone Galbreath, Physicians' Clinic of Iowa and UnityPoint Health – Cedar Rapids Heart and Vascular Institute cardiothoracic surgeon. “He had what we call a high SYNTAX score, which means Matt wasn’t a good candidate for stents and needed open-heart surgery.”

“It was a shock for me,” recalled Wyatt. “I feel like I eat pretty well and exercise, so I was surprised. I do have a family history of heart disease, but I never have had any issues. Plus, I wasn’t having any symptoms.”

“There are a fair number of patients that present with atypical heart symptoms that are not chest pain,” explained Dr. Galbreath. “It might be acid reflux, shortness of breath and decreased exercise tolerance. Matt had a few things that risk stratified him to have a heart scan and it’s good he did. Matt’s disease likely would have progressed without intervention and symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath or even a heart attack could be late presentations.”

In January Wyatt had quadruple bypass surgery at St. Luke’s, which is part of the UnityPoint Health - Cedar Rapids Heart & Vascular Institute. It’s been nationally recognized six times as a Top 50 Heart Hospital.

“In addition to using standard left internal mammary artery, we like to use radial arteries for bypass surgery because over the next 15-20 years radial artery grafts demonstrated better long-term results for patients than standard vein grafts,” shared Dr. Galbreath. “Most other programs don’t do it or are just starting to perform this technique. We have been doing this for about 20 years. I was able to use two arteries for Matt’s surgery. We are also using an endoscopic technique to the harvest the radial artery, so Matt doesn’t have a long incision on his arm. There’s no doubt his life expectancy has been prolonged with this surgery.”

“Everyone at St. Luke’s from the doctors, nurses and cardiac rehabilitation specialists were spectacular,” said Wyatt. “I hope I never have to go back to the hospital but if I do, I feel very comfortable with St. Luke’s. I am feeling a lot better. I was even able to operate my chainsaw after the derecho for clean-up. I was even able to resume my wood carving hobby, which is good because there’s plenty of material to work with these days.”

