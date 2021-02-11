CPR & Teamwork Save Man’s Life

Chad Coburn outside his Victor home. Chad is grateful to his wife and son for their life saving actions.

Sponsored - Chad Coburn is alive today thanks to a team of people who acted fast, knew just what to do, had the right equipment and sent him to the area’s heart hospital just in the nick of time.

The 47-year-old Victor man recalls the day he nearly died in October. He had been working a lot and took off early to remove some trees at his home.

“My wife, Crystal and 13-year-old son Cael, came out and helped me,” recalled Chad. “We finished up and headed inside. It was around that time I started to have a little bit of pain in both elbows. I’ve had rheumatoid arthritis and I thought maybe the tree work was causing the pain. I took some Tylenol but it didn’t seem to help. It kept getting worse, and it didn’t feel like arthritis. I told Crystal we needed to go to the hospital.”

The family started to get ready to go when suddenly the pain disappeared. Chad called his sister, who is a nurse, and told her what happened. They decided if the pain came back, he should go to the hospital and get it checked out.

“At that point we headed into town to get something to cook for dinner,” shared Chad. “We did that and returned home when the pain started in my elbows again, and it was getting worse. It was a little more rapid and moved into my forearms and wrists. We decided to go to the hospital in Marengo. The last thing I remember was bracing myself on the two countertops in our kitchen to rest myself for a moment.”

CPR started

It was then that Chad fell straight back like a board and hit the floor. Crystal called 911 and handed the phone off to Cael who stayed on with the 911 operator as his mom started cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

“She did this for about eight minutes and it just so happened that Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Tiedt from Iowa County was patrolling nearby,” said Chad. “Our home is actually in Poweshiek County but close to the Iowa County line. The deputy saw what was happening and went back to his vehicle to grab an automated external defibrillator (AED). They used it to shock my heart, which didn’t start right away. Meanwhile, Sheriff’s Deputy Jono Cheney from Poweshiek County arrived and took over chest compressions from Crystal until I became responsive a few minutes later.”

The Victor Quick Responders arrived shortly after as did the East Poweshiek Ambulance. Chad was rushed to Compass Memorial Healthcare in Marengo. The team at Compass called St. Luke’s LifeGuard Air Ambulance to transport Chad to St. Luke’s, Cedar Rapids’ heart hospital.

Cardiac arrest

“Chad had a full blown, cardiac arrest,” shared Subhi Halawa, MD, UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Cardiology. “We call it ventricular fibrillation, which is essentially chaotic electrical activity from the ventricle. Instead of a normal heart beat it prevents the heart from pumping blood, causing cardiac arrest.”

When Chad arrived at St. Luke’s ER, the LifeGuard team immediately took him to the heart catherization lab where Dr. Halawa placed a stent to open his 100 percent blocked vessel.

“In Chad’s case cardiac arrest was caused by a heart blockage,” explained Dr. Halawa. “This is typically caused by soft plaque, which is a cholesterol build up inside the blood vessel wall. If Chad hadn’t received treatment by this team of individuals when he did, he would not be here. He’s extremely lucky.”

“I’ve always lived my life with no regrets, doing everything I’ve ever wanted to do, treating people with kindness and this solidifies how I want to continue to live,” shared Chad. “It’s difficult to know how to thank everyone. I have thanked them all profusely. They all helped me continue to live my life and to hopefully grow older with Crystal, to be a father to Cael and watch him grow to be a man but it’s tough to express that level of gratitude.”

Chad hopes his story and his ‘happy ending’ spur others to learn CPR. He and Crystal were trained in CPR through work – never thinking it would be a skill they would need.

“I want people to know what a huge difference CPR made for me,” explained Chad. “I hope people read my story and learn CPR because it and the AED are what ultimately kept me alive in time to get to St. Luke’s where doctors were able to open my heart blockage. CPR is a lifesaver.”

When you have a medical emergency every minute counts, especially when it comes to chest pain and other heart attack symptoms. St. Luke’s beats the national average when it comes to fast heart attack care. As an Accredited Chest Pain Center, Eastern Iowans can trust St. Luke’s highly skilled team of emergency and heart physicians to assess, diagnose and treat heart attack symptoms with a high level of expertise. To make an appointment with a St. Luke’s Cardiologist, call (319) 364-7101 or visit unitypoint.org/findadoctor.