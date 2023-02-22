Blocking Extra Heart Artery Helps Woman Breathe Easier

Anne Brunko, 65, of Brandon, Iowa, volunteers in her church kitchen. Brunko recently underwent a unique catheter-based heart procedure to block an extra artery that was "stealing blood" from her heart muscle

Sponsored - It sounds counterintuitive to intentionally block an artery, especially near the heart. Blocked arteries can lead to heart attack and potentially death. They’re typically characterized by chest, shoulder or arm pain, and, among other symptoms, shortness of breath. For 65-year-old Anne Brunko of Brandon, Iowa, it was the latter that concerned her.

Brunko, a retired firefighter paramedic, has always taken good care of herself and sees her primary doctor for regular checkups. During the summer of 2022, she mentioned her trouble breathing.

“I had shortness of breath with exertion,” Brunko described. “It was especially noticeable when climbing a flight of stairs or walking a long distance. I figured it was because I had a blocked artery.”

Her doctor referred her to St. Luke’s Heart Care Clinic, where she met with Wassef Karrowni, MD, interventional and structural cardiologist. It turns out, she did not have any blocked arteries. In fact, it was just the opposite – she had an extra one.

Extra Artery ‘Stealing’ Blood from Heart

“Ms. Brunko had an abnormal connection, called a fistula, coming from her coronary (heart) artery that was directing blood flow to her pulmonary (lung) artery,” Dr. Karrowni explained. “The blood was preferentially taking that route, essentially ‘stealing blood’ from her heart muscle.”

A fistula can form anywhere in the body, between an organ or blood vessel and another structure. They can be the result of an injury, surgery, infection or may be a congenital defect – one a person is born with. Dr. Karrowni suspects her fistula may have been present for several years.

“When I was young and worked out, my lungs would always give out before my legs,” recalled Brunko. “I always had shortness of breath, but I just delt with it. Now that I’m older, my heart is less elastic, and it started bothering me more.”

To diagnose Brunko’s heart condition, Dr. Karrowni performed a stress test followed by a heart catheterization. Like Brunko, he initially suspected blockages were to blame for her breathing issues. Instead, he identified the fistula and determined it needed to be blocked.

Unique Catheter-Based Procedure Solves Problem

“We had to close it up to keep the blood from going through that artery,” he said. “One way that can be done is through open heart surgery, but the newer method we used was to insert small metal coils through a catheter from the arm. We stacked them inside the fistula to stop the blood flow.”

Brunko said she felt very little pain from the procedure. Because it was minimally invasive, she was able to go home the same day, saving her months of recovery time if she had undergone open heart surgery.

“I was very pleased with what Dr. Karrowni was able to accomplish,” she noted. “It’s amazing they can get to and work on your heart with just a little incision in your wrist.”

Today, Brunko feels good and is ‘breathing easy.’ She quickly resumed her regular activities, including biking a nearby trail and helping at church activities. Her message to others, which is solid advice from a 26-year paramedic veteran, is:

“Be in tune with your body and don’t ignore symptoms,” she advocated. “The sooner you can have them checked out and find a cause, the better chance of having it fixed.”

UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s is Cedar Rapids’ Heart Hospital, offering the most advanced, specialized heart treatments close to home. If you experience symptoms of a heart attack, including chest pain or shortness of breath, seek help immediately. Call 911 to take you to St. Luke’s Emergency Room.

For more information about St. Luke’s Heart Care, and to learn how we’re expanding to serve more heart and vascular patients, visit unitypoint.org/heartcare.