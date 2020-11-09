Back in step: Surgery during COVID-19

Sponsored - As a registered nurse working at UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine Marion, Pam Hansen is accustomed to spending a lot of time on her feet. But earlier this year, that was getting to be a significant problem.

Her knees were in tremendous pain, and as if that wasn’t enough, a global pandemic suddenly stood between her and the restoration of her quality of life. “I think I have a pretty high pain tolerance,” Hansen said. “But I was having significant pain. I’d say it was probably an eight or a nine.”

When pain intensifies

Much of the trouble could be traced back to November 2018. Hansen was getting ready to decorate for Christmas when she tumbled down some stairs in her Cedar Rapids home. Some minor pain in her knees that had previously been an aggravation suddenly ramped up considerably.

Upon consultation, Jeffrey Nassif, MD, Physicians' Clinic of Iowa, orthopedic surgeon, attributed Hansen’s condition to arthritis, and she began a series of cortisone shots to help alleviate the pain. But it soon became apparent knee replacement surgery would be the best option for both knees.

“It just wasn’t getting better and staying better for a long period,” Hansen said. “I was having so much pain and I was not walking very well for my age (58). I didn’t want to be crippled up like I was.” “It got to the point where her pain was severely limiting her daily activities,” Dr. Nassif added.

A change in plans

On Jan. 20, Dr. Nassif performed total joint replacement surgery on Hansen’s left knee. Recovery went smoothly with no complications, and replacement surgery on her right knee was scheduled for eight weeks later.

But before she could return to the operating room for the second surgery, the entire world suddenly became a very different place. COVID-19 exploded into the global consciousness, elective surgeries were shut down, and Hansen’s return to active living was unexpectedly put on hold.

“My left knee was feeling so much better, I felt my right knee would improve with surgery,” Hansen said. “I knew my second surgery would be eventually rescheduled. And then Dr. Nassif called me fairly soon, just when St. Luke’s started doing surgeries again, and I was on board, totally.”

COVID-19 Precautions

At a time when hospital safety and protocols were increasing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Hansen said her decision to return to St. Luke’s in the midst of the pandemic and have replacement surgery performed on her right knee was a simple one. Dr. Nassif performed the procedure on May 27.

Hansen’s background in healthcare gave her reassurance that proper precautions were in place to protect both patients and staff from COVID-19.

“The hospital has great policies,” she said. “They are doing everything they can to keep patients safe. I had no regrets at all because I know they follow the precautions to a T.”

“There’s a lot of pre-operative testing being done to minimize risks,” explained Dr. Nassif. "Everybody that has surgery has a COVID test around 72 hours before surgery and they’re supposed to self-isolate for the 72 hours prior to surgery. In addition, patients admitted to the hospital are also tested, so I think the environment is very, very safe.

“All the hospital staff is screened and wear masks,” Dr. Nassif continued. “Extra hand-washing and hand-sanitizing precautions are in place, and I think everybody in general is more cautious, and all of that is for the good.”

Living Without Pain

Now fully recovered and able to resume her life without pain, Hansen has no regrets about her decision. And she provides a voice of perspective for those who must give similar consideration to an elective surgery in the current COVID-19 environment.

“I would say try not to be too scared,” Hansen added. “It’s a different day. It’s a different time. But St. Luke’s has policies in place. Moving ahead with a much-needed surgery like I did – it can enhance your life.” For Hansen, leisurely walks are once again an option. A stroll through a park or a shopping trip are no longer tests of how much pain she can endure.

“It’s just changed my life entirely,” she said. “I work. I’m physical. I don’t jog, but I do a lot of walking, and to be able to walk and not have any pain is just amazing.”

St. Luke’s Hospital is nationally recognized for its hip and knee replacement programs, plus is a leader in advancements in new, alternative surgery options that speed up healing and recovery.

To watch a video and to learn more about having joint replacement surgery at St. Luke’s, visit unitypoint.org/jointsurgery, call (319) 369-8392 or email us at StLukesCR@unitypoint.org.