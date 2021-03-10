Sponsored - Ask the Expert Your annual physical and why it’s important

If you’re thinking of skipping your annual physical during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s not advised. Healthcare providers are encouraging you to make and keep routine health screening appointments.

“We are mostly back to seeing the same number of patients we saw before COVID,” shared Philly Wall, PA-C, UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine – Medical District. “However, we continue to have individuals who are not comfortable coming into the clinic. Unfortunately, many of these patients are the ones who tend to have other medical issues, and if they were to get COVID, they’d be more likely to have a negative outcome. Because of this, it’s even more critical to have your health in the best possible shape.”

Important screenings

It’s often during these annual appointments, elevated blood pressure, diabetes and depression are identified. Annual physicals are also an opportunity to schedule cancer screening appointments like colonoscopies and mammograms.

“Cancers can grow during the year since your last screening,” Wall explained. “Unfortunately for some, this could be the year they develop cancer, and if there’s a delay in diagnosis and treatment, outcomes may be worse. COVID is a scary virus. It can cause problems, but we are taking every precaution to keep patients safe. I think it’s unlikely someone would contract COVID by coming into a clinic setting.”

UnityPoint Health hospitals and clinics take cleaning very seriously and follow CDC guidance on disinfection. All healthcare workers are wearing masks and other personal protective equipment, wash their hands frequently and practice social distancing when possible.

Keep vaccines current

“Keeping current on vaccines is also important,” said Wall. “Receiving the flu and pneumococcal vaccines is especially critical for individuals who qualify because if they do get COVID, a secondary pneumonia may be what affects people. We haven’t seen influenza in the community yet, but I can imagine it would be difficult to have the flu and COVID at the same time. These vaccines may help prevent more complications.”

One final note about overall wellness from Wall: Get moving.

“I know exercise is hard, especially now, but we need to be creative in the way we move around within our own space,” Wall shared. “I see some people becoming more apathetic with their diet and more sedentary. I encourage people to shut off the television, quit video games, climb their stairs multiple times or go for a walk outside when the weather allows. Try to get back to a healthy lifestyle. It’s good for your physical and mental health.”

