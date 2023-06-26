Your legal questions and more answered by the Tom Riley Law Firm

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

In a recent interview, legal expert Peter Riley from the Tom Riley Law Firm provided valuable insights on a range of topics, including the future of abortion legislation, obtaining guardianship for disabled children, and addressing neighbor disputes.

Abortion Legislation and State Supreme Court Decision

Riley highlighted the implications of the recent state Supreme Court split decision on abortion legislation, stating, “After the law changed at the federal level, the Iowa Supreme Court indicated it was no longer going to follow the standard under our Iowa Constitution. When the Dobbs decision came down, people thought they could revive the fetal heartbeat bill. However, they ran into a problem due to the prior permanent injunction against the law.”

Guardianship Process for Disabled Children

Regarding guardianship for disabled children, Riley emphasized the legal steps involved, stating, “To be a true Guardian with court powers, you have to file a petition with the court to establish your right to be the guardian. You would have to give notice to the other parent. It’s crucial to have an attorney appointed for the protected person to ensure their rights are protected.”

Addressing Neighbor Disputes

Riley provided suggestions for handling neighbor disputes, stating, “You could send an anonymous letter, although I’m not sure if that would do any good. Sometimes the best thing to do is a direct approach and just go there. Short of calling in and making a complaint, there’s really not a lot you can do.”

Liability in Security Mishaps

Regarding liability in security mishaps, Riley explained, “Governmental entities have substantial protection from liability. In this case, the government would likely argue that they had not done anything wrong, as the rules and regulations regarding prohibited items were clearly posted. Parental responsibility would also be a factor.”

If you have any legal needs in the Quad Cities, Tom Riley Law Firm is there for you. Contact us today for more information.