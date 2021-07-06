Your Legal Questions Answered from the Tom Riley Law Firm

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

Today we are speaking with Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm about a variety of questions from viewers.

Denise asks, can a business fire you because you have a learning disability and can not pass their employment test? Peter explains how these types of cases usually depend on the circumstances. Civil rights laws prohibit tests that discriminate against protected classes or have an impact against protected classes. There are other laws that protect against discrimination in the workplace. What has to be considered is the ability of the impaired person to properly perform a job. You have to look at the situation and say... is this test over something that is necessary for the job. Some tests are designed for particular jobs that may require special skills or abilities. Some disabilities may impair a person’s ability to safely perform the job and a test to determine that is most likely not a problem.

Sandy asks, can she set off exploding fireworks on her property in town to celebrate July 4th? The short answer is no. When fireworks were first legalized in Cedar Rapids, the restrictions were fairly loose. After some time, laws have been put in place and fireworks are prohibited inside the city limits.

Our next question is from Mike and he asks, now that the Gov Reynolds has ended the extended unemployment pay in Iowa, can citizens sue the Governor? Peter explains that you can file a law suit, but you aren’t going to get anywhere. He further explains how law suits work against the government and how there are substantial regulations on when you can or can’t sue the government.

Samantha would like to know, after a recent break up, she kicked her Ex out of the house and has found items are now missing. What are the legal options to go after the Ex for the missing items? The answer here resides in the burden of proof. You can file a suit, but it is your responsibility to prove that the Ex took those items. Having as much evidence as possible would be to your benefit to win a case of this nature.

Our next question from James is about identity theft. His identity was stolen by a restaurant employee, and James is wondering if the Manager or Owner are also liable for the employee’s activities and theft? An employer is only liable for acts committed by an employee for acts done within the scope of their employment. This means the owner is not automatically liable for things that the employee does. This is similar to the cases with the Catholic Church. There was a need to prove that the church was aware of what was going on in order for the church to be found liable for the crimes of the priests.

If mold has been a problem for the last 3 years in an apartment and the landlord won’t resolve it, what are the options? Peter explains the obligations of the landlord and the act that lays out the duties of the landlord. A habitable premises is part of that act, so you may have a claim under the Landlord Tenant Act but should discuss it with a lawyer. You shouldn’t simply hold out rent as that can cause problems of another nature. There are protections for tenants but it’s usually best to consult a lawyer.

Our next question asks, what are the legal requirements for a police officer to lawfully detain an individual, and what are the legal requirements of the citizen once detained? The usual right of an officer to detain someone involves the belief that a person has committed an offense. This is known as reasonable suspicion. If an officer has reasonable suspicion, they can detain a person in an attempt to investigate for an arrest. Once arrested, you have the right to appear in front of a judge in order to determine your release conditions.

Donna asks if they are ever going to change grandparents rights in Iowa? Peter talks about a few cases in Iowa that have established that parents have the rights and grandparents don’t. This is the policy on the books currently, but as Peter explains, legislators meet annually to discuss laws and you never know when they may decide to change things.

Another questions today is wondering if an employer can make you get a COVID shot in order to be employed? Although there’s no case yet in Iowa, Peter explains there’s a good chance the employer would be found to be justified in requiring a COVID shot. A recent case in Texas found for a Hospital that had employees refusing to get a COVID shot. Since it was at a hospital where COVID is a major problem, the courts found it was reasonable to require the shot and those employees that refused could be terminated.

