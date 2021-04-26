Your Legal Questions Answered by the Tom Riley Law Firm

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

Today we are speaking with Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm about a variety of questions from viewers.

Our first question this week is regarding tree damage from recent storms. One neighbor’s mess is infringing on another neighbor’s property and isn’t being cleaned up. What can be done? Peter explains that there are probably city ordinances that would govern over this. Typically you would raise a complaint with the city or local government and there are likely city regulations in place to help. There are other concerns regarding safety. If there are safety concerns where perhaps, the tree could be a danger to others, then you may be able to bring legal action if damage occurs.

Our next question is from Mike, and he feels the quality of care in an assisted living facility has diminished during the pandemic. He is wondering if he should consider legal action? The first thing to look into is who has the legal right to file a complaint. There would be a need to be the guardian of the senior in order to take action on their behalf. The senior in the facility would need to raise the concern unless there is a health care power of attorney in place which would allow the person designated to raise concern on the senior’s behalf.

An interesting question came in about proper disposal of refuse. A viewer says they have seen a restaurant disposing of plastic and cardboard improperly and are asking about any action that can be taken. Peter talks about how local ordinance should be in place for businesses to follow in regard to proper disposal of trash. This will come down to local policies and laws and is the business following them. If there are mandates for particular ways to dispose of carboard and plastic, then you may want to start by addressing the issue with city officials.

Another question comes in asking Peter his opinion on Iowa legalizing weed and does he think it will legalize nationally? Peter responds that he doesn’t think Iowa will move towards legalization based on their recent opinions and decisions made on the matter. Iowa leadership appears to be comfortable without legalizing marijuana. As far as national legalization, it’s important to remember the difference with state and federal law. Although states are legalizing the use of THC, it still remains illegal under federal law. The federal trend seems to be for legalization though and we will likely see more changes in that direction.

This question is regarding a fight when a young man was 10 where the student was beaten by bullies. The man is now in his 20′s and has developed mobility and other issues. Peter explains how the statute of limitations has almost certainly passed. There are certain statues of limitation for personal injury and there are exceptions for a minor, however this amount of time is most likely well beyond the statute of limitations.

Another question is regarding issues with paypal and scams. Would a lawsuit be worth filing over a $200 scam? Peter lets us know that the amount for the claim may not be worth a small claims case because the fees to file the suit will likely outweigh the initial loss.

How long is the statute of limitations to retrieve money owed for property sold? Another limitations question here, but make sure and understand that there may be exceptions to those limitations. Generally the statute of limitations would be 5 years for property unless a contract is involved, which would move that to 10 years.

