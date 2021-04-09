Will we Need Vaccine Passports? Tom Riley Law Firm Answers your Legal Questions

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

Today we are speaking with Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm about a variety of questions from viewers.

Our first question asks why is it so difficult for courts to make shared parent time 50/50 and at what age do kids get a say? Peter goes into depth regarding shared parenting and custody. He discusses legal custody rights and physical care and a general idea of how the courts consider these issues. Childs wishes are considered as the child matures, however the court will make what it feels is the best decision for the child.

Our next question is asking about a Vaccine Passport and the possibility of that in the future? Peter explains that the Biden administration has already said they would not push for a vaccine passport. Other states have also said they would not support a vaccine passport type of thing.

The next question is regarding loud music from vehicles driving through a residential neighborhood. This is a difficult problem to approach in some areas. Generally speaking, it would be up to law enforcement to enforce a noise ordinance.

A new question came in about a legal malpractice suit and can a malpractice suit be filed against a lawyer that is not yours? Although there is 1 very limited area where a lawyer can be sued by someone other than a client, it is generally not allowed outside of the very strict exception. Peter goes on to speak about how this relates to children and guardians.

Another question is regarding noise increases around the LifeFlight Heliport in the hospital district and what can be done to resolve the noise and disruption. Peter discusses the difficulties of an issue of this nature. This turns into a political issue more than anything else.

