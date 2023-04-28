Who’s Liable if You Hit Someone on the Golf Course?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

It might be one of the funniest bits in sports movies: an errant golf ball hitting a person or even a car, but what happens in the legal world when this comedy bit turns into reality?

Peter Riley and our friends at the Tom Riley Law Firm have just the answer for this curious bit of golf course humor.

“The fact is, no,” Riley said. I mean, there’s been some litigation on that. I mean, you have some obligation to take a shot and have some control over it, but if anyone who’s ever played golf knows, there’s a limit to how much you can add and everyone’s gonna hit one off the toe or the heel or something like that, so there is potential liability.”

Riley says situations like this are known as a context sports exception. For example, say you were out playing paintball and assumed the liability of any activity that goes on within the confines of the field.

However, if you were to fire a shot and it goes across the street to hit someone, you could have liability.

