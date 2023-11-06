Who is Liable for Cart Damage in Store Parking Lots?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

Here’s a fun one: say a cart is left unattended in a parking lot and a strong gust of wind causes it to crash into a parked car. Who is liable for the damage? Lucky for you, Peter Riley with the Tom Riley Law Firm has an answer to that burning question.

“Like so many things,” Riley said, “it depends.”

According to Riley, this issue has already been settled by the Iowa Supreme Court thanks to what’s called “causation.” The case involved a trampoline that blew onto a road and damaged a vehicle.

“They basically said it was not something that would have been within the expectation,” Riley said. “You see, for years we had the concept in tort law of foreseeability. Okay, something has to be a negligent act shouldn’t result in liability if yes, we were negligent, but the causes of that negligent act were so far beyond what people would expect.”

Riley says in essence, if it was completely unexpected for the cart to damage a car, then it probably would not result in liability.

“But on the other hand, you know, you don’t have loose shopping carts,” Riley said. “Every grocery store I’ve been to has cart corrals to put the cart, so, you know, you’ve got an argument, but you need to know all the specifics to be able to say.”

